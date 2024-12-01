News & Insights

Great Wall Motor Shows Mixed Sales Results in November

December 01, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Great Wall Motor Co (HK:2333) has released an update.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited reported a 3.7% increase in sales volume for November 2024 compared to the same month last year, despite a slight year-to-date decline. Notably, the WEY brand saw a significant rise with a 145.85% increase in sales, while the overseas and NEV sales volumes were also robust, achieving 43,186 and 35,999 units respectively for the month. These figures, though unaudited, highlight a mixed performance across different models, reflecting both challenges and growth opportunities in the automotive market.

