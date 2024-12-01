Great Wall Motor Shows Mixed Sales Results in November

Great Wall Motor Co (HK:2333) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Great Wall Motor Company Limited reported a 3.7% increase in sales volume for November 2024 compared to the same month last year, despite a slight year-to-date decline. Notably, the WEY brand saw a significant rise with a 145.85% increase in sales, while the overseas and NEV sales volumes were also robust, achieving 43,186 and 35,999 units respectively for the month. These figures, though unaudited, highlight a mixed performance across different models, reflecting both challenges and growth opportunities in the automotive market.

For further insights into HK:2333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.