Great Wall Motor Shows Mixed Sales Results in November

Great Wall Motor Co (HK:2333) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Great Wall Motor Company Limited reported a 3.7% increase in sales volume for November 2024 compared to the same month last year, despite a slight year-to-date decline. Notably, the WEY brand saw a significant rise with a 145.85% increase in sales, while the overseas and NEV sales volumes were also robust, achieving 43,186 and 35,999 units respectively for the month. These figures, though unaudited, highlight a mixed performance across different models, reflecting both challenges and growth opportunities in the automotive market.
For further insights into HK:2333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- SpaceX Rival Rocket Lab USA’s Stock Soars to New Highs
- Salesforce (CRM) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
- U.S. Black Friday Online Sales Reach a New Record of $10.8B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.