Great Wall Motor Company (GWLLF) Price Target Increased by 19.48% to 2.66

The average one-year price target for Great Wall Motor Company (OTCPK:GWLLF) has been revised to $2.66 / share. This is an increase of 19.48% from the prior estimate of $2.22 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.28 to a high of $3.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.08% from the latest reported closing price of $1.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Wall Motor Company. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWLLF is 0.12%, an increase of 14.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 194,543K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,310K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,938K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 7.37% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,647K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,767K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 4.13% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,006K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,725K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 12.73% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 12,886K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,551K shares , representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 8.05% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,462K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,670K shares , representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 12.68% over the last quarter.

