Great Wall Motor Co., - Class H (GWLLF) Price Target Increased by 14.74% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Great Wall Motor Co., - Class H (OTC:GWLLF) has been revised to 1.53 / share. This is an increase of 14.74% from the prior estimate of 1.33 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.71 to a high of 2.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.19% from the latest reported closing price of 1.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Wall Motor Co., - Class H. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWLLF is 0.11%, a decrease of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 167,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,200K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 10.62% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,966K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares, representing an increase of 94.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 535.26% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 13,759K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,594K shares, representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 3.19% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 8,802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 93.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 396.05% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,270K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 92.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWLLF by 326.23% over the last quarter.

