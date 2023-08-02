Great Wall Motor Co., - ADR (GWLLY) Price Target Increased by 20.85% to 13.11

The average one-year price target for Great Wall Motor Co., - ADR (OTC:GWLLY) has been revised to 13.11 / share. This is an increase of 20.85% from the prior estimate of 10.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.80 to a high of 14.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.24% from the latest reported closing price of 13.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Wall Motor Co., - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWLLY is 0.00%, an increase of 195.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Winch Advisory Services holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

