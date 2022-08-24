Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. Pouches Sold At Walmart Recalled

(RTTNews) - South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches due to mislabeling and undeclared pecans, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The products were sold at Walmart retail stores at various states.

The recall involves Great Value Walnut Chopped Pieces that comes in 4oz. resealable pouch with lot code 29329, UPC 78742201344 and use by date of April 29, 2023.

The product was shipped to select Walmart retail stores located in the States of Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. They were distributed between August 8 and August 16, 2022.

The pouches contain pecan pieces instead of walnuts. The agency noted that a packaging run of pecans was labeled as Chopped Walnuts.

The recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue after the firm was notified by retailer that Great Value 4oz. Walnut Chopped Pouches contained pecan pieces.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the affected item to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product.

