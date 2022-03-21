Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix Sold Through Walmart Recalled

(RTTNews) - Continental Mills, Inc., a family-owned maker of breakfast, baking and snack brands, has recalled a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, citing possible foreign material contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The affected product was distributed across the United States through retail Walmart stores.

Continental Mills last week had issued a recall of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix sold in 17 states for the same concern.

The latest recall involves Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, and Best By Date of 09/01/2023.

Meanwhile, the affected Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix comes with UPC 01111088219, lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, and Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

According to the agency, fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

The Tukwila, Washington-based company said it has not received any reports of contaminated products or injuries related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the product or return them to the store for a replacement or refund.

In similar recalls, Conagra Brands, Inc. last November called back certain Birds Eye frozen broccoli tots citing the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments. Kraft Heinz also called back Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea brands' powdered beverages and beverage products due to the presence of glass and metal.

