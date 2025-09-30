Great Tree Pharmacy Co. (TPEX:6469) Price Target Decreased by 13.21% to 129.55

The average one-year price target for Great Tree Pharmacy Co. (TPEX:6469) has been revised to NT$129.55 / share. This is a decrease of 13.21% from the prior estimate of NT$149.26 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$107.27 to a high of NT$155.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.43% from the latest reported closing price of NT$181.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Tree Pharmacy Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6469 is 0.01%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 4,177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 959K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 956K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 881K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 410K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 246K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 17.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6469 by 10.44% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

