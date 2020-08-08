Great Start to August as Dow, S&P Post Gains All Week

A better-than-expected jobs report helped to cap off a strong first week of August for stocks, despite still waiting for a coronavirus relief plan out of Washington.



The economy added more than 1.7 million jobs in July, which bettered expectations of around 1.4 million and brought the unemployment rate down to 10.2%.



So the report paled in comparison to the epic advances made in the previous two months, but the trajectory is still positive despite delayed reopenings due to spikes in coronavirus cases.



The Dow had the best performance of the day and the week. It rose 0.17% (or about 46 points) on Friday to 27,433.48, bringing its five-day improvement to 3.8%.



The S&P rose 0.06% to 3351.28 for a weekly advance of 2.5%.



Both of these indices spent most of the session in the red before a late day surge into the green, which extended their winning streaks to 6 days each.



Those indices never saw a negative close all week, unfortunately the NASDAQ did today. It was off 0.87% (or about 97 points) to 11,010.98 as tech took a break.



Therefore, its seven-day winning streak is history, as is several consecutive sessions of all-time closing highs.



However, the NASDAQ still closed above 11,000 (after reaching that mark for the first time ever yesterday) and managed a weekly advance of 2.5%.



The lack of new coronavirus relief will probably start to impact stocks from here. The market has been very patient by shrugging off this inaction throughout the week. But that can only last so long. We’re heading into another weekend after expiration of the previous benefits, and it doesn’t seem like Capitol Hill is close to a compromise.



And it looks like the market will also have to deal with rising tensions with China, after new sanctions and President Trump’s executive orders again TikTok and WeChat.



So it was a great start to the month with solid earnings reports and very decent economic data, but there are potential storm clouds on the horizon.



Let’s enjoy the weekend and prepare for the next round of challenges…



Today's Portfolio Highlights:



Surprise Trader: Over the past four quarters, Health Catalyst (HCAT) has beaten each time and amassed an average surprise of 32%. The most recent beat was 36%. And now this stock has a positive Earnings ESP of 5.48% for the quarter coming after the bell on Tuesday, August 11. HCAT is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Dave considers this a growth stock with revenue expected to rise 15.76% for this year and 20.22% for next. The editor added the stock on Friday with an 11.8% allocation, and also sold the stalled TreeHouse Foods (THS) position. Read the complete commentary for more.



TAZR Trader: Shares of Alteryx (AYX) plunged on Friday after this data analytics software platform guided lower. However, the slash was not that dramatic, and Kevin thinks the stock will bounce hard from $120 once everything calms down. That means AYX is a steal right now, so the editor added it at a bargain price. Read the full write-up for more.



ETF Investor: The rise of Internet stocks over the past decade has only gained momentum during this pandemic, as people now need to work, learn and play at home. Therefore, Neena added an ETF on Friday that can help you profit from this new environment. The SPDR SP Internet ETF (XWEB) is an equal-weighted fund that provides exposure to US Internet retail, software, and services stocks. That includes names like Overstock (OSTK), Match Group (MTCH), Pinterest (PINS) and Wayfair (W), which all recently reported solid results. XWEB is one of the cheapest ETFs in the space and doesn’t have exposure to China, which takes the growing tensions with the U.S. out of the equation. The editor suggests you use a limit order. Read the full write-up for a lot more on this new pick.



Technology Innovators: This portfolio had the best performer on Friday after United States Cellular (USM) reported second-quarters numbers, which included beats on both the top and bottom lines. The company is the leading wireless carrier in the country in terms of customer count. Shares rose 17.3% today. The position is now up approximately 11.5% in the portfolio since being added on July 13.



