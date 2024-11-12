Great Southern Mining’s Promising Gold-Copper Venture

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has announced a joint venture with G Ex Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Gold Fields, to explore a significant induced polarisation anomaly at the Edinburgh Park Project in Northern Queensland. This anomaly, potentially a large-scale gold-copper system, is supported by surface samples showing elevated metal concentrations, with drilling expected to commence in 2025. As geophysical surveys continue, both companies are optimistic about uncovering additional targets, marking a promising development for investors.

