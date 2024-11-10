News & Insights

Great Southern Mining Unveils Promising Anomaly at Edinburgh Park

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has identified a significant induced polarisation anomaly at the Edinburgh Park Project in Northern Queensland, through its joint venture with Gold Fields. This anomaly suggests the potential for a substantial gold-copper deposit, with further drilling planned for 2025. Ongoing surveys and mapping may unveil additional promising targets, sparking interest among investors.

