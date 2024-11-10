Great Southern Mining Unveils Promising Anomaly at Edinburgh Park

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.
Great Southern Mining Limited has identified a significant induced polarisation anomaly at the Edinburgh Park Project in Northern Queensland, through its joint venture with Gold Fields. This anomaly suggests the potential for a substantial gold-copper deposit, with further drilling planned for 2025. Ongoing surveys and mapping may unveil additional promising targets, sparking interest among investors.
For further insights into AU:GSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Stock Market News Today, 11/11/24 – Stocks Close Mixed as Fed May Need Less Rate Cuts
- Paramount Global’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Streaming Operations Are Improving
- Reports of Elon Musk Buying Ford (NYSE:F) Are Greatly Exaggerated
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.