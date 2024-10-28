News & Insights

Great Southern Mining Reports Promising Gold Drilling Results

October 28, 2024 — 11:58 pm EDT

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has reported promising drilling results from its Duketon Gold Project in Western Australia, with high-grade gold intercepted at the Golden Boulder prospect and significant extensions to mineralized zones. The company is advancing its exploration efforts with new surveys and is also benefiting from up to A$1.5 million in refundable tax credits under the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive. These developments could enhance the company’s position in the competitive gold mining sector.

