Great Southern Mining Launches Share Sale Facility

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has introduced an Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility, allowing shareholders with less than A$500 worth of shares to sell them without incurring brokerage or handling fees. This initiative, aimed at reducing administrative costs, will consolidate smaller shareholdings for sale, with Shaw and Partners Limited facilitating the transactions. Shareholders can choose to sell their shares automatically or opt to retain them by submitting a retention form by December 19, 2024.

