Great Southern Mining to Issue New Securities

November 27, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has announced a proposed issue of approximately 23.5 million unlisted options, set to be issued on December 6, 2024. This move marks a strategic effort by the company to enhance its capital structure and potentially attract new investors. The securities are expected to be offered subject to ASX’s rules and guidelines.

