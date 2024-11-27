Great Southern Mining to Issue New Securities

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.
Great Southern Mining Limited has announced a proposed issue of approximately 23.5 million unlisted options, set to be issued on December 6, 2024. This move marks a strategic effort by the company to enhance its capital structure and potentially attract new investors. The securities are expected to be offered subject to ASX’s rules and guidelines.
