Great Southern Mining Boosts Exploration with $2.5M Funding

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Great Southern Mining Limited has secured $2.5 million through a share placement to accelerate exploration at the Duketon Gold Project in Western Australia. The funds will support drilling campaigns to define resources and study potential small-scale mining operations. The placement was backed by institutional investors, including Gold Fields Ltd.
For further insights into AU:GSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.