Great Southern Mining Boosts Exploration with $2.5M Funding

Great Southern Mining Limited has secured $2.5 million through a share placement to accelerate exploration at the Duketon Gold Project in Western Australia. The funds will support drilling campaigns to define resources and study potential small-scale mining operations. The placement was backed by institutional investors, including Gold Fields Ltd.

