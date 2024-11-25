Great Southern Copper Sees Changes in Voting Rights

Great Southern Copper PLC (GB:GSCU) has released an update.

Great Southern Copper PLC has reported a shift in its voting rights structure, with Spreadex LTD now holding 5.99% of the total voting rights. This change indicates a decrease from the previous 6.96% position, showcasing the dynamic nature of its shareholder engagement. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects changing interests in Great Southern Copper’s stock.

