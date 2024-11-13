News & Insights

Great Southern Copper PLC Boosts Market Presence

November 13, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Great Southern Copper PLC (GB:GSCU) has released an update.

Great Southern Copper PLC successfully admitted 62.4 million new ordinary shares to the London Stock Exchange, raising £780,000. As the company explores copper-gold and lithium deposits in Chile, this move bolsters its position in the mining sector, targeting critical metals for the global clean energy transition.

