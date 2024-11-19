Great Southern Copper Issues New Shares Amid Chile Exploration

Great Southern Copper PLC (GB:GSCU) has released an update.

Great Southern Copper PLC has issued over 4 million new ordinary shares, including 1.17 million to Chairman Charles Bond as part of his compensation, and additional shares to a consultant and project vendors. These shares will be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, increasing the company’s total shares to over 514 million. This move supports the company’s focus on copper-gold and lithium exploration in Chile, a key mining area for these critical materials.

