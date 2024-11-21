Great Southern Copper Expands Share Base Amid Chile Projects

Great Southern Copper PLC (GB:GSCU) has released an update.
Great Southern Copper PLC has announced the admission of 4,638,112 new ordinary shares to the London Stock Exchange, increasing their total shares to 514,643,990. The company focuses on copper-gold and lithium exploration in Chile, with promising projects in the Especularita and San Lorenzo regions. This strategic positioning aims to capitalize on the global demand for critical battery metals essential for the clean energy transition.
