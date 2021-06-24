Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GSBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.19, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBC was $54.19, representing a -10.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.55 and a 57.9% increase over the 52 week low of $34.32.

GSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.68%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.