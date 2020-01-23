Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 194.12% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBC was $61.23, representing a -5.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.48 and a 25.6% increase over the 52 week low of $48.75.

GSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.13. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.7%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSBC Dividend History page.

