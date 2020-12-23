Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GSBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.2, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBC was $48.2, representing a -25.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.48 and a 49.55% increase over the 52 week low of $32.23.

GSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.17. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

