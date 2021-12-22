Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.44, the dividend yield is 2.46%.
The previous trading day's last sale of GSBC was $58.44, representing a -3.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.55 and a 23.76% increase over the 52 week low of $47.22.
GSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.59. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.25%, compared to an industry average of 23.3%.
