Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Preliminary Earnings Report and Conference Call

Great Southern Bancorp will release second quarter earnings on July 16, 2025, with a conference call on July 17.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has announced that it will release its preliminary earnings for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on July 16, 2025, and will hold a conference call on July 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Participants can access the call live or listen to a recorded version later through the Company's Investor Relations website. Registration is recommended 10 minutes prior to the start of the event, and necessary audio applications can be obtained for free. The company will also issue a public announcement regarding its earnings, which will be available on its Investor Relations site and filed with the SEC. Great Southern Bank provides a variety of banking services and operates numerous retail banking centers across several states.

Potential Positives

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is set to report second quarter preliminary earnings, indicating timely disclosure of financial results which may enhance transparency and investor confidence.

The company will host a conference call for investors, providing an opportunity for direct communication, which can boost shareholder engagement and address investor inquiries.

The earnings release will be accessible on the SEC's website, ensuring regulatory compliance and providing credibility to their financial reporting.

Great Southern Bank operates a significant number of retail banking centers and commercial lending offices across multiple states, demonstrating a strong geographic presence and diversified service offerings.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial performance highlights or specific expectations for the upcoming earnings report, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health.



The lack of detailed information regarding the earnings can lead to uncertainty and speculation in the market, potentially affecting stock performance leading up to the earnings announcement.



The press release emphasizes a reliance on external platforms, such as the SEC and their Investor Relations website, which could suggest a lack of self-sufficiency in communicating with stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Great Southern Bancorp report its second quarter earnings?

Great Southern Bancorp will report its second quarter preliminary earnings on July 16, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for July 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time.

How can I access the conference call?

The conference call can be accessed live or later on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Where will the second quarter results be published?

The second quarter results will be published through a news release and on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

What is the symbol for Great Southern Bancorp on NASDAQ?

The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp is listed under the symbol "GSBC" on NASDAQ.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, expects to report second quarter preliminary earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and host a conference call on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time).





The call will be available live or later in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website,





https://investors.greatsouthernbank.com





.





Participants may register for the call





here





. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Instructions are provided to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no cost.





The Company will notify the public that second quarter 2025 results have been issued through a news release and will post the results to the Company’s Investor Relations website. The earnings release will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) website,





www.sec.gov





, as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be furnished by the Company to the SEC.







About Great Southern Bank







Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”







