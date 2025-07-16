Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings with Increased Net Income and Improved Asset Quality

Stocks
Great Southern Bancorp reported increased earnings in Q2 2025, with net income rising to $19.8 million compared to $17.0 million in 2024.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announced its preliminary earnings for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $19.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, up from $17.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, during the same period in 2024. The increase in earnings was driven by an 8.9% rise in net interest income, totaling $51.0 million, facilitated by lower interest expenses on deposits. The company's asset quality improved, with non-performing assets decreasing to $8.1 million, or 0.14% of total assets. Additionally, Great Southern maintained strong capital ratios and liquidity, highlighted by a tangible common equity ratio of 10.5% at quarter's end. The company redeemed $75 million in subordinated notes during the quarter and continued to focus on cost control while evaluating strategic growth opportunities. Despite external economic pressures, President and CEO Joseph W. Turner emphasized the strength and discipline of the company's operations and customer relationships.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that preliminary earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $1.72 per diluted common share ($19.8 million net income) compared to $1.45 per diluted common share ($17.0 million net income) for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, annualized return on average common equity was 12.81%, annualized return on average assets was 1.34%, and annualized net interest margin was 3.68%, compared to 12.03%, 1.17% and 3.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Second Quarter 2025 Key Results:







  • Net Interest Income



    :

    Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $4.2 million (or approximately 8.9%) to $51.0 million compared to $46.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, largely driven by lower interest expense on deposit accounts and other borrowings. Annualized net interest margin was 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $434,000 of interest income related to recoveries on non-accrual loans and other cash-basis assets, positively affecting net interest income and net interest margin.






  • Asset Quality



    :

    Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $15.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million from $16.6 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets were $8.1 million (0.14% of total assets), a decrease of $1.5 million from $9.6 million (0.16% of total assets) at December 31, 2024.






  • Liquidity



    :

    The Company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.22 billion and $338.9 million, respectively, at June 30, 2025. In addition, at June 30, 2025, the Company had unpledged securities with a market value totaling $349.3 million, which could be pledged as collateral for additional borrowing capacity at either the FHLBank or Federal Reserve Bank.






  • Capital



    :

    The Company’s capital position remained strong as of June 30, 2025, significantly exceeding the thresholds established by regulators. On a preliminary basis, as of June 30, 2025, the Company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 11.5%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.5%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.7%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.5% at June 30, 2025. In June 2025, the Company redeemed at par all of its outstanding subordinated notes, which had an aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million.






  • Significant Item Impacting Non-Interest Income



    :

    In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded income of $1.1 million related to exits from, and other activities of, its investments in tax credit partnerships. This was an unusually large amount for the Company, but this type of income occurs from time to time. We cannot, however, anticipate the amount or timing of this income with certainty.







Selected Financial Data:

Three Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,


March 31,




2025



2024



2025




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Net interest income
$
50,963


$
46,818


$
49,334

Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments

(110
)


(607
)


(348
)

Non-interest income

8,212



9,833



6,590

Non-interest expense

35,005



36,409



34,822

Provision for income taxes

4,494



3,861



4,290










Net income
$
19,786


$
16,988


$
17,160










Earnings per diluted common share
$
1.72


$
1.45


$
1.47














Joseph W. Turner, President and CEO of Great Southern, commented, “The second quarter was marked by continued execution of our strategy to maintain core banking fundamentals, drive earnings, and improve tangible book value per share. Our core credit and operating metrics remained sound, with solid quarterly profitability driven by steady margins, ongoing disciplined expense control, and continued strong credit quality. We reported net income of $19.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share, in the same period last year. The increase in net income compared to the prior year quarter reflects strong growth in net interest income, which rose $4.2 million, or 8.9%, largely due to lower interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings. The second quarter of 2025 and 2024 each had significant unusual or non-recurring items included in non-interest income, which are noted elsewhere in this earnings release. Non-interest expense also decreased from the year-ago quarter due to significant legal and professional fees recorded in 2024.”



Turner noted, “Despite lingering external economic pressures, our core operations continued to perform well. Total interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $81.0 million, reflecting stable yields on loans and investment securities. Net interest income for the quarter increased to $51.0 million, supported by our continued disciplined asset-liability management and lower deposit interest costs, despite competitive pressures. We also saw stability in our core non-time deposit balances, reflecting the strength of customer relationships and the enduring value of our franchise.”



Turner added, “Our balance sheet remains well positioned, with total assets of approximately $5.85 billion at June 30, 2025, and a loan portfolio that reflects a balanced approach to growth and risk management, as we serve our constituent markets. We emphasize prudent lending practices through our relationship-based lending resulting in strong credit quality. Given our emphasis on balancing loan growth with appropriate pricing and loan structure, we saw a $156 million net loan reduction in the quarter, which included a $30 million loan payoff at the end of the quarter. Large loan payoffs tend to fluctuate, but we did experience a higher level of such payoffs in the second quarter of 2025. Our allowance for credit losses stood at $64.8 million at June 30, 2025, representing 1.41% of total loans. Our non-performing assets decreased $1.5 million from both March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, to $8.1 million, or 0.14% of total assets, highlighting our prudent underwriting standards and ongoing credit monitoring.”



Turner further noted, “On the expense side, we remain focused on operating discipline. Non-interest expense totaled $35.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, an improvement of $1.4 million from the prior-year second quarter, with reductions in legal and professional fees and expense on other real estate owned, partially offset by modest increases in technology investments. Non-interest income totaled $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, which did include some significant unusual income as we’ve noted.”



Turner continued, “As we look ahead, our priorities remain consistent: control costs, safeguard credit quality, and optimize our funding mix to enable continued growth and long-term financial stability. At June 30, 2025, our capital and liquidity positions were solid, with a tangible common equity ratio of 10.5% and approximately $2.2 billion of secured available lines and on-balance sheet liquid assets, providing us with the capital and liquidity we need to support customers, pursue strategic growth opportunities, and continue returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In the second quarter of 2025 we repurchased nearly 176,000 shares of our common stock. In June 2025, we redeemed all of the Company’s outstanding 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, with an aggregate principal balance of $75 million, in advance of a step up in rate, thereby avoiding a significant increase in interest cost.”



“Great Southern’s second-quarter 2025 results demonstrate the strength and consistency of our business model and our ability to deliver sustainable returns, supported by strong customer relationships and disciplined management. Our focus on long-term value creation is steadfast as our team works daily to meet the needs of our customers, communities and shareholders,” Turner concluded.





NET INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,


March 31,




2025



2024


2025




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Income
$
80,975


$
80,927


$
80,243

Interest Expense

30,012



34,109



30,909













Net Interest Income
$
50,963


$
46,818


$
49,334










Net interest margin

3.68
%


3.43
%


3.57
%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

126.9
%


126.7
%


125.5
%














Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $4.2 million to $51.0 million, compared to $46.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase in net interest income was driven primarily by higher investment interest income and improved overall yields, as well as the strategic management of maturing/repricing brokered deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits to reduce interest expense. Net interest margin was 3.68% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.43% in the same period of 2024 and 3.57% in the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the 2024 second quarter, the average yield on loans decreased 11 basis points, the average yield on investment securities increased 27 basis points and the average yield on other interest earning assets decreased 101 basis points. The average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, time deposits and brokered deposits decreased 36 basis points, 63 basis points and 74 basis points, respectively, in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The average interest rate spread was 3.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.77% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 3.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Net interest margin was positively impacted by the receipt of interest income which had not been accrued for, as outlined above, under “Second Quarter 2025 Key Results – Net Interest Income.” This additional interest income contributed three basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025. While we currently believe that interest income recoveries such as this may occur in future periods, we cannot anticipate the amount or timing of this income with certainty.



The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 3.17% in the 2024 second quarter to 2.75% in the 2025 second quarter. The average rates paid on deposits and borrowings decreased compared to the prior-year second quarter as market interest rates, primarily the federal funds rate and SOFR rates, declined in the fourth quarter of 2024. Yields on the Company’s portfolio of investment securities increased compared to the prior-year second quarter due to higher-yielding securities purchased in the second quarter of 2024. While market interest rates decreased compared to the second quarter of 2024, the average yield on loans only decreased slightly as cash flows from lower-rate fixed rate loans were redeployed into loans with comparably higher rates of interest.



To mitigate exposure to the risk of fluctuations in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates (primarily related to falling interest rates), the Company has, from time to time, strategically utilized derivative financial instruments, primarily interest rate swaps, as part of its interest rate risk management strategy.



The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the effect of cash flow hedge accounting included in interest income in the consolidated statements of income:

Three Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,


March 31,




2025



2024


2025




(In thousands)

Terminated interest rate swaps
$
2,025


$
2,025


$
2,003

Active interest rate swaps

(1,757
)


(2,769
)


(1,742
)













Increase (decrease) to interest income
$
268


$
(744
)

$
261














The Company entered into an interest rate swap in October 2018, which was terminated in March 2020. Upon termination, the Company received $45.9 million, inclusive of accrued but unpaid interest, from its swap counterparty. The net amount, after deducting accrued interest and deferred income taxes, is being accreted to interest income on loans monthly until the originally scheduled termination date of October 6, 2025. After this date, the Company will no longer have the benefit of that income from the terminated swap. The Company anticipates recording approximately $2.0 million in interest income from the terminated swap in the third quarter of 2025, after which no further interest income will be realized.



The Company’s net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 increased 8.9% compared to net interest income in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of deposits has been negatively impacted over several quarters by the high level of competition for deposits across the industry and the lingering effects of liquidity events at several banks in March and April 2023. After the second quarter of 2023, the Company had a significant amount of time deposits maturing at relatively low interest rates. These deposits were either renewed at higher rates or withdrawn, requiring the Company to replace the withdrawn deposits with other funding sources at then-current market rates. Market rates for time deposits for much of 2024 remained elevated, but have declined as the FOMC cut the federal funds rate by 100 basis points in late 2024 and signaled that further rate cuts may occur in late 2025. As of June 30, 2025, time deposit maturities over the next 12 months were as follows: within three months -- $696 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.93%; within three to six months -- $460 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.83%; and within six to twelve months -- $124 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.37%. Based on time deposit market rates in June 2025, replacement rates for these maturing time deposits are likely to be approximately 3.35-3.85%.





NON-INTEREST INCOME




For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income decreased $1.6 million to $8.2 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the following items:





  • Other income

    : Other income decreased $1.6 million compared to the prior-year quarter. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $2.7 million of other income, net of expenses and write-offs, related to the termination of the master agreement between the Company and a third-party software vendor for the intended conversion of the Company’s core banking platform. Separately, in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded income of $1.1 million related to exits from, and other activities of, its investments in tax credit partnerships.





  • Net gains on loan sales

    : Net gains on loan sales decreased $234,000 compared to the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a decrease in balance of fixed-rate single-family mortgage loans originated and sold during the 2025 period compared to the 2024 period. Fixed rate single-family mortgage loans originated are generally subsequently sold in the secondary market.





  • Late charges and fees on loans

    : Late charges and fees on loans increased $204,000 compared to the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily due to prepayment fees on one large commercial real estate loan, which paid off in the 2025 quarter.







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE




For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense decreased $1.4 million to $35.0 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the following items:





  • Legal, audit and other professional fees

    : Legal, audit and other professional fees decreased $935,000, or 50.2%, from the prior-year quarter, to $929,000. In the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company expensed a total of $902,000 related to training and implementation costs for the intended core systems conversion and professional fees to consultants engaged to support the Company’s proposed transition of core and ancillary software and information technology systems, compared to $46,000 in costs expensed in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.





  • Expense on other real estate owned

    : Expenses on other real estate owned decreased $453,000, or 158.9%, from the prior-year quarter. In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company collected a total of $445,000 in rental income from other real estate owned, compared to $24,000 collected for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The 2025 period included rental income from the $6.0 million office building asset that was added to other real estate owned in the fourth quarter of 2024. See “Asset Quality” below.





  • Other operating expenses

    : Other operating expenses decreased $444,000, or 17.3%, from the prior-year quarter. In the 2024 period, the Company recorded expenses totaling $600,000 related to the resolution of compliance matters, with no similar expenses recorded in the current-year quarter.





  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses

    : Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $594,000, or 7.6%, from the prior-year quarter. Various components of computer license and support expenses related to upgrades of core systems capabilities collectively increased by $502,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.





The Company’s efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 59.16% compared to 64.27% for the same quarter in 2024. The Company’s ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.50% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased $86.0 million, or 1.5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to growth in average balances of net loans and investment securities.





INCOME TAXES




For each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 18.5%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 19.2% and 18.8%, respectively. These effective rates were below the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, due primarily to the utilization of certain investment tax credits and the Company’s tax-exempt investments and tax-exempt loans, which reduced the Company’s effective tax rate. The Company’s effective tax rate may fluctuate in future periods as it is impacted by the level and timing of the Company’s utilization of tax credits, the level of tax-exempt investments and loans, the amount of taxable income in various state jurisdictions and the overall level of pre-tax income. State tax expense estimates continually evolve as taxable income and apportionment between states are analyzed. The Company currently expects its effective tax rate (combined federal and state) will be approximately 18.0% to 20.0% in future periods.





CAPITAL


June 30,


December 31,


March 31,




2025


2024


2025


Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios

(Preliminary)






Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.5
%

11.4
%

11.3
%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.0
%

12.3
%

12.4
%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.5
%

12.8
%

12.9
%

Total Capital Ratio

14.7
%

15.4
%

15.6
%

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

10.5
%

9.9
%

10.1
%












As of June 30, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $622.4 million, representing 10.6% of total assets and a book value of $54.61 per common share. This compares to total stockholders’ equity of $599.6 million, or 10.0% of total assets, and a book value of $51.14 per common share at December 31, 2024. The $22.8 million increase in stockholders’ equity from December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by $36.9 million in net income and a $2.0 million increase from stock option exercises, partially offset by $9.2 million in cash dividends declared on the Company’s common stock and $20.0 million in common stock repurchases.



Decreased unrealized losses on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities and interest rate swaps, which totaled $54.4 million (net of taxes) at December 31, 2024, also increased stockholders’ equity by $13.0 million during the first six months of 2025. These net unrealized losses primarily resulted from increased intermediate-term market interest rates in prior periods, which generally decreased the fair value of the investment securities and interest rate swaps. In the first six months of 2025, these market interest rates decreased, resulting in increases in the fair value of the Company’s investment securities and interest rate swaps.



The Company had unrealized losses on its portfolio of held-to-maturity investment securities, which totaled $19.3 million and $24.7 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, that were not included in its total capital balance. If held-to-maturity unrealized losses were included in capital (net of taxes) at June 30, 2025, they would have decreased total stockholder’s equity at that date by $14.6 million. This amount was equal to 2.3% of total stockholders’ equity of $622.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to 3.1% of total stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024.



On June 15, 2025, the Company redeemed all of its outstanding 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 15, 2030, with an aggregate principal balance of $75 million. The total redemption price was 100% of the aggregate principal balance of the subordinated notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Company utilized excess cash on hand for the redemption payment.



In November 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the purchase of up to one million shares of the Company’s common stock. As of June 30, 2025, approximately 94,000 shares remained available under this stock repurchase authorization.



In April 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program, which will succeed the existing repurchase program (authorized in November 2022) following the repurchase of the existing program’s remaining available shares. The new stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase, from time to time, of up to one million additional shares of the Company’s common stock.



During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 175,998 shares of its common stock at an average price of $55.11, and the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders’ equity by $14.4 million.



During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 349,342 shares of its common stock at an average price of $56.73, and the Company’s Board of Directors declared regular quarterly cash dividends totaling $0.80 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders’ equity by $29.2 million.





LIQUIDITY AND DEPOSITS




Liquidity is a measure of the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to meet present and future financial obligations in a timely manner. The Company’s primary sources of funds are customer deposits, FHLBank advances, other borrowings, loan repayments, unpledged securities, proceeds from sales of loans and available-for-sale securities and funds provided from operations. The Company utilizes some or all of these sources of funds depending on the comparative costs and availability at the time. The Company has from time to time chosen not to pay rates on deposits as high as the rates paid by certain of its competitors and, when believed to be appropriate, supplements deposits with less expensive alternative sources of funds. Management believes that the Company maintains overall liquidity sufficient to satisfy its depositors’ requirements and meet its borrowers’ credit needs.



At June 30, 2025, the Company had the following available secured lines and on-balance sheet liquidity:


June 30, 2025

Federal Home Loan Bank line


$1,216.1 million

Federal Reserve Bank line


338.9 million

Cash and cash equivalents


245.9 million

Unpledged securities – Available-for-sale


325.3 million

Unpledged securities – Held-to-maturity


24.0 million






During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s total deposits increased $78.6 million. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $18.5 million (0.8%), primarily in certain money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing checking balances increased $17.0 million (2.0%). Time deposits generated through the Company’s banking center and corporate services networks decreased $18.1 million (2.3%). Brokered deposits increased $61.2 million (7.9%) through a variety of sources. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s total deposits decreased $73.9 million, with $62.1 million of this decrease in brokered deposits.



At June 30, 2025, the Company had the following deposit balances:


June 30, 2025

Interest-bearing checking


$2,233.2 million

Non-interest-bearing checking


859.9 million

Time deposits


757.7 million

Brokered deposits


833.3 million






At June 30, 2025, the Company estimated that its uninsured deposits, excluding deposit accounts of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries, were approximately $703.6 million (15% of total deposits).





LOANS




Total net loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, decreased $156.1 million, or 3.3%, from $4.69 billion at December 31, 2024 to $4.53 billion at June 30, 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by decreases in construction loans of $79.1 million, commercial real estate loans of $56.1 million, one- to four-family residential loans of $23.0 million and commercial business loans of $25.2 million, partially offset by an increase in other residential (multi-family) loans of $28.7 million. Compared to March 31, 2025, net loans decreased $156.4 million.



The pipeline of the unfunded portion of loans and formal loan commitments remained strong, with the largest portion of these unfunded balances represented by the unfunded portion of outstanding construction loans ($626.0 million at June 30, 2025). See the table below.



For additional details about the Company’s loan portfolio, please refer to the quarterly loan portfolio presentation available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations.”



Loan commitments and the unfunded portion of loans at the dates indicated were as follows (in thousands):


June 30,


2025



March 31,


2025



December


31, 2024



December




31, 2023



December


31, 2022


Closed non-construction loans with unused available lines















Secured by real estate (one- to four-family)
$
211,453

$
211,119

$
205,599

$
203,964

$
199,182

Secured by real estate (not one- to four-family)




















Not secured by real estate – commercial business

102,891


106,211


106,621


82,435


104,452


















Closed construction loans with unused available lines















Secured by real estate (one-to four-family)

96,935


96,807


94,501


101,545


100,669

Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family)

644,427


657,828


703,947


719,039


1,444,450


















Loan commitments not closed















Secured by real estate (one-to four-family)

17,148


19,264


14,373


12,347


16,819

Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family)

13,002


50,296


53,660


48,153


157,645

Not secured by real estate – commercial business

27,003


18,484


22,884


11,763


50,145


















$
1,112,859

$
1,160,009

$
1,201,585

$
1,179,246

$
2,073,362




















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES




During the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company did not record a provision expense on its portfolio of outstanding loans. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not record a provision expense on its portfolio of outstanding loans, compared to a provision expense of $500,000 in the same period in 2024. Total net recoveries were $111,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $168,000 during the same period in the prior year. Total net recoveries were $55,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $85,000 during the same period in the prior year. Additionally, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $110,000, compared to a negative provision of $607,000 for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $458,000, compared to a negative provision of $477,000 for the same period in 2024.



The Bank’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.41% at June 30, 2025, an increase from 1.36% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Management considers the allowance for credit losses adequate to cover losses inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio at June 30, 2025, based on recent reviews of the portfolio and current economic conditions. However, if challenging economic conditions persist or worsen, or if management’s assessment of the loan portfolio changes, additional provisions for credit losses may be required, which could adversely impact the Company’s future financial performance.





ASSET QUALITY




At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets were $8.1 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from $9.6 million at December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $1.4 million from $9.5 million at March 31, 2025. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.14% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.16% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025.



Activity in the non-performing loan categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was as follows:


Beginning




Balance,




April 1


Additions




to Non-




Performing


Removed




from Non-




Performing


Transfers




to Potential




Problem




Loans


Transfers to




Foreclosed




Assets and




Repossessions


Charge-




Offs


Payments


Ending




Balance,




June 30




(In thousands)


















One- to four-family construction
$


$


$


$


$


$


$



$


Subdivision construction

























Land development

368
















(368
)



Commercial construction

























One- to four-family residential

3,076

154













(1,204
)

2,026

Other residential (multi-family)

























Commercial real estate

























Commercial business

























Consumer

38

7













(27
)

18

Total non-performing loans
$
3,482
$
161
$


$


$


$


$
(1,599
)
$
2,044




















  • Compared to March 31, 2025, non-performing loans decreased $1.4 million.


  • The non-performing one- to four-family residential category consisted of eight loans at June 30, 2025, one of which was added during the current quarter.


  • The largest relationship in the one- to four-family residential category totaled $614,000 at June 30, 2025. This relationship was added to non-performing loans in 2024 and is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the Sarasota, Fla. area.


  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, one- to four-family residential loans experienced one loan pay-off totaling $884,000 and another related loan had a principal pay-down totaling $296,000. Additionally, the only loan in the non-performing land development category at the beginning of the quarter paid off.



Activity in the potential problem loans categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was as follows:


Beginning




Balance,




April 1


Additions to




Potential




Problem


Removed




from




Potential




Problem


Transfers




to Non-




Performing


Transfers to




Foreclosed




Assets and




Repossessions


Charge-




Offs


Loan Advances (Payments)


Ending




Balance,




June 30




(In thousands)



















One- to four-family construction
$


$


$



$


$



$



$



$



Subdivision construction





























Land development





























Commercial construction





























One- to four-family residential

2,128

34

(307
)












(16
)

1,839

Other residential (multi-family)





























Commercial real estate

4,313



















(16
)

4,297

Commercial business




33




















33

Consumer

1,011

50








(2
)

(11
)

(11
)

1,037

Total potential problem loans
$
7,452
$
117
$
(307
)
$


$
(2
)
$
(11
)
$
(43
)
$
7,206





















  • Compared to March 31, 2025, potential problem loans decreased $246,000.


  • At June 30, 2025, the commercial real estate category consisted of three loans, all of which are part of one relationship and were added in 2024.


  • The commercial real estate relationship is collateralized by three nursing care facilities located in southwest Missouri. The borrower’s business cash flow was negatively impacted by a reduction in available labor and increased operating costs as well as ongoing changes to the Missouri Medicaid reimbursement rate. Monthly payments were timely made prior to the transfer to this category and have continued to be paid timely.


  • At June 30, 2025, the one- to four-family residential category consisted of ten loans, one of which was added to potential problem loans during the current quarter.


  • The largest relationship in the one- to four-family category, which was reclassified from the consumer category during the first quarter of 2025, totaled $963,000 and is collateralized by multiple single-family residential properties in Indiana and Florida.


  • At June 30, 2025, the consumer category of potential problem loans consisted of 14 loans, two of which were added during the current quarter.


  • The largest loan in the consumer category is a home equity loan totaling $784,000 related to the nursing care facility relationship, noted above.





Activity in the foreclosed assets and repossessions categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was as follows:


Beginning




Balance,




April 1


Additions


ORE and




Repossession




Sales


Capitalized




Costs


ORE and




Repossession




Write-Downs


Ending




Balance,




June 30




(In thousands)














One-to four-family construction
$


$


$



$


$


$


Subdivision construction



















Land development



















Commercial construction



















One- to four-family residential



















Other residential (multi-family)



















Commercial real estate

6,036














6,036

Commercial business



















Consumer




6

(2
)







4

Total foreclosed assets and repossessions
$
6,036
$
6
$
(2
)
$


$


$
6,040
















  • Compared to March 31, 2025, foreclosed assets increased $4,000.


  • The commercial real estate category consisted of two foreclosed properties, one of which, totaling $76,000, was added during the first quarter of 2025.


  • The largest asset in the commercial real estate category, totaling $6.0 million, consisted of an office building located in Clayton, Mo. This asset was foreclosed upon in the fourth quarter of 2024.







BUSINESS INITIATIVES




Technology updates and advancements continue with the Company’s current core provider. Projects involving a full array of products and services are moving forward, with completions expected beginning in the third quarter of 2025 and continuing into 2026.



The Company installed 10 ITM units in the St. Louis, Mo. market, replacing existing end-of-life ATM units. The ITMs, all located at banking center locations, offer customers live teller services, extended banking hours, and services beyond those traditionally available via an ATM.



Construction of the Company’s new banking center at 723 N. Benton in Springfield, Mo., to replace the existing facility at that location, began in March 2025 and is on schedule for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The new facility, designed as a next-generation banking center, will allow for flexibility in testing new designs, processes, technology and tools, balanced with customer convenience. The Company has 11 other banking centers and an Express Center in Springfield.



Earnings Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss second quarter 2025 preliminary earnings. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website,

http://investors.greatsouthernbank.com

. Participants may register for the call at

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5023532982f44a44b03e6e16deb1e937

.



About Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.



Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”






www.GreatSouthernBank.com






Forward-Looking Statements



When used in this press release and in other documents filed or furnished by the Company with or to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company's other press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," “believe,” "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions, known trends and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of the Company. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effects of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.



Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expected revenues, cost savings, earnings accretion, synergies and other benefits from the Company's merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the anticipated time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (ii) changes in economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; (iii) the effects of any new or continuing public health issues on general economic and financial market conditions; (iv) fluctuations in interest rates, the effects of inflation or a potential recession, whether caused by Federal Reserve actions or otherwise; (v) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; (vi) slower or negative economic growth caused by tariffs, changes in energy prices, supply chain disruptions or other factors; (vii) the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; (viii) the possibility of realized or unrealized losses on securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; (ix) the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; (x) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (xi) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the marketplace; (xii) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber-attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (xiii) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company's business; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards; (xv) results of examinations of the Company and the Bank by their regulators, including the possibility that the regulators may, among other things, require the Company to limit its business activities, change its business mix, increase its allowance for credit losses, write-down assets or increase its capital levels, or affect its ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; (xvi) costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; (xvii) competition; and (xviii) natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above and other risks described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed or furnished from time to time by the Company with the SEC (which are available on our website at

www.greatsouthernbank.com

and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov), could affect the Company's financial performance and cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.



The Company does not undertake-and specifically declines any obligation- to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



The following tables set forth selected consolidated financial information of the Company at the dates and for the periods indicated. Financial data at all dates other than December 31, 2024, and for all periods is unaudited. In the opinion of management, all adjustments, which consist only of normal recurring accrual adjustments, necessary for a fair presentation of the results at and for such unaudited dates and periods have been included. The results of operations and other data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and the three months ended March 31, 2025, are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations which may be expected for any future period.


June 30,



December 31,




2025



2024


Selected Financial Condition Data:


(In thousands)









Total assets
$
5,854,672


$
5,981,628

Loans receivable, gross

4,604,943



4,761,848

Allowance for credit losses

64,815



64,760

Other real estate owned, net

6,040



5,993

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

527,543



533,373

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

183,100



187,433

Deposits

4,684,126



4,605,549

Total borrowings

450,483



679,341

Total stockholders’ equity

622,368



599,568

Non-performing assets

8,084



9,566


















































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Three Months




Ended




June 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024



2025




(In thousands)


Selected Operating Data:















Interest income
$
80,975


$
80,927


$
161,218


$
158,317


$
80,243

Interest expense

30,012



34,109



60,921



66,683



30,909

Net interest income

50,963



46,818



100,297



91,634



49,334

Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments

(110
)


(607
)


(458
)


23



(348
)

Non-interest income

8,212



9,833



14,802



16,639



6,590

Non-interest expense

35,005



36,409



69,827



70,831



34,822

Provision for income taxes

4,494



3,861



8,784



7,024



4,290

Net income
$
19,786


$
16,988


$
36,946


$
30,395


$
17,160





























































































































































































































































































































































































At or For the Three




Months Ended


At or For the Six




Months Ended


At or For the Three


Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024


2025



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Per Common Share:







Net income (fully diluted)
$
1.72


$
1.45


$
3.18


$
2.58


$
1.47

Book value
$
54.61


$
49.11


$
54.61


$
49.11


$
53.03










Earnings Performance Ratios:







Annualized return on average assets

1.34
%


1.17
%


1.24
%


1.05
%


1.15
%

Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity

12.81
%


12.03
%


12.06
%


10.69
%


11.30
%

Net interest margin

3.68
%


3.43
%


3.63
%


3.38
%


3.57
%

Average interest rate spread

3.09
%


2.77
%


3.05
%


2.71
%


3.00
%

Efficiency ratio

59.16
%


64.27
%


60.67
%


65.42
%


62.27
%

Non-interest expense to average total assets

2.37
%


2.50
%


2.35
%


2.44
%


2.34
%










Asset Quality Ratios:







Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.41
%


1.39
%


1.41
%


1.39
%


1.36
%

Non-performing assets to period-end assets

0.14
%


0.34
%


0.14
%


0.34
%


0.16
%

Non-performing loans to period-end loans

0.04
%


0.23
%


0.04
%


0.23
%


0.07
%

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(0.01
)%


(0.01
)%


0.00
%


0.00
%


0.00
%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition




(In thousands, except number of shares)











June 30,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2025









Assets






Cash
$
110,007

$
109,366

$
106,336

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

135,906


86,390


110,845

Cash and cash equivalents

245,913


195,756


217,181








Available-for-sale securities

527,543


533,373


535,914

Held-to-maturity securities

183,100


187,433


185,853

Mortgage loans held for sale

5,616


6,937


6,857

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $64,815 – June 2025; $64,760 – December 2024; $64,704 – March 2025

4,534,287


4,690,393


4,690,636

Interest receivable

20,644


20,430


21,504

Prepaid expenses and other assets

133,614


136,594


132,930

Other real estate owned and repossessions, net

6,040


5,993


6,036

Premises and equipment, net

134,337


132,466


132,165

Goodwill and other intangible assets

9,877


10,094


9,985

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other interest-earning assets

23,714


28,392


25,813

Current and deferred income taxes

29,987


33,767


28,968








Total Assets
$
5,854,672

$
5,981,628

$
5,993,842









Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







Liabilities






Deposits
$
4,684,126

$
4,605,549

$
4,758,046

Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements with customers

54,802


64,444


75,322

Short-term borrowings

369,907


514,247


359,907

Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust

25,774


25,774


25,774

Subordinated notes





74,876


74,950

Accrued interest payable

4,065


12,761


5,416

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

8,822


5,272


7,451

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

76,763


70,634


65,528

Liability for unfunded commitments

8,045


8,503


8,155

Total Liabilities

5,232,304


5,382,060


5,380,549









Stockholders’ Equity






Capital stock






Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding June 2025, December 2024 and March 2025 -0- shares












Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding June 2025 – 11,396,533 shares; December 2024 – 11,723,548 shares; March 2025 – 11,565,211 shares

114


117


116

Additional paid-in capital

51,646


50,336


51,076

Retained earnings

611,921


603,477


606,239

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(41,313
)

(54,362
)

(44,138
)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

622,368


599,568


613,293








Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
5,854,672

$
5,981,628

$
5,993,842































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Consolidated Statements of Income




(In thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


Three Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,


March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024



2025


Interest Income














Loans
$
73,830


$
74,295


$
146,901


$
145,371


$
73,071

Investment securities and other

7,145



6,632



14,317



12,946



7,172



80,975



80,927



161,218



158,317



80,243


Interest Expense














Deposits

24,368



27,783



48,968



55,420



24,600

Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements

372



394



743



727



371

Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

3,974



4,373



8,424



7,417



4,450

Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust

389



454



771



908



382

Subordinated notes

909



1,105



2,015



2,211



1,106



30,012



34,109



60,921



66,683



30,909

















Net Interest Income

50,963



46,818



100,297



91,634



49,334


Provision for Credit Losses on Loans
















500







Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments

(110
)


(607
)


(458
)


(477
)


(348
)


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses and Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments

51,073



47,425



100,755



91,611



49,682

















Non-interest Income














Commissions

411



269



673



650



262

Overdraft and Insufficient funds fees

1,266



1,230



2,481



2,519



1,215

POS and ATM fee income and service charges

3,444



3,588



6,678



6,771



3,234

Net gains on loan sales

893



1,127



1,494



1,804



601

Late charges and fees on loans

340



136



583



303



243

Gain (loss) on derivative interest rate products

(28
)


(7
)


(52
)


(20
)


(24
)

Other income

1,886



3,490



2,945



4,612



1,059



8,212



9,833



14,802



16,639



6,590

















Non-interest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

20,005



19,886



40,134



39,542



20,129

Net occupancy and equipment expense

8,435



7,841



16,968



15,680



8,533

Postage

825



777



1,756



1,584



931

Insurance

1,095



1,263



2,260



2,407



1,165

Advertising

705



891



995



1,241



290

Office supplies and printing

238



236



504



503



266

Telephone

705



685



1,411



1,406



706

Legal, audit and other professional fees

929



1,864



1,967



3,589



1,038

Expense (income) on other real estate and repossessions

(168
)


285



(238
)


346



(70
)

Acquired intangible asset amortization

108



109



216



217



108

Other operating expenses

2,128



2,572



3,854



4,316



1,726



35,005



36,409



69,827



70,831



34,822

















Income Before Income Taxes

24,280



20,849



45,730



37,419



21,450


Provision for Income Taxes

4,494



3,861



8,784



7,024



4,290

















Net Income
$
19,786


$
16,988


$
36,946


$
30,395


$
17,160

















Earnings Per Common Share














Basic
$
1.73


$
1.46


$
3.20


$
2.60


$
1.47

Diluted
$
1.72


$
1.45


$
3.18


$
2.58


$
1.47

















Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.40


$
0.40


$
0.80


$
0.80


$
0.40

































Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields



The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amounts of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Average balances of loans receivable include the average balances of nonaccrual loans for each period. Interest income on loans includes interest received on nonaccrual loans on a cash basis. Interest income on loans also includes the amortization of net loan fees, which were deferred in accordance with accounting standards. Net fees included in interest income were $1.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Net fees included in interest income were $2.1 million and $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Tax-exempt income was not calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The table does not reflect any effect of income taxes.

June 30, 2025




Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025


Three Months Ended




June 30, 2024







Average





Yield/




Average





Yield/



Yield/Rate




Balance



Interest


Rate




Balance



Interest


Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:




















Loans receivable:




















One- to four-family residential
4.24
%

$
822,283

$
8,750

4.27
%

$
877,957

$
8,769

4.02
%

Other residential
6.91



1,565,447


27,281

6.99



1,072,168


19,633

7.36

Commercial real estate
6.19



1,489,015


23,082

6.22



1,499,893


23,296

6.25

Construction
7.07



480,254


8,617

7.20



803,478


15,525

7.77

Commercial business
5.93



208,119


3,517

6.78



266,187


4,375

6.61

Other loans
6.39



167,548


2,583

6.18



170,467


2,697

6.36






















Total loans receivable
6.16



4,732,666


73,830

6.26



4,690,150


74,295

6.37






















Investment securities
3.17



727,336


6,099

3.36



696,239


5,347

3.09

Other interest-earning assets
4.37



97,463


1,046

4.30



97,340


1,285

5.31






















Total interest-earning assets
5.74



5,557,465


80,975

5.84



5,483,729


80,927

5.94

Non-interest-earning assets:




















Cash and cash equivalents




100,289








94,669






Other non-earning assets




256,923








250,244






Total assets



$
5,914,677







$
5,828,642



























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Interest-bearing demand and savings
1.41


$
2,225,933


7,791

1.40


$
2,234,824


9,794

1.76

Time deposits
3.42



757,608


6,521

3.45



894,475


9,073

4.08

Brokered deposits
4.44



895,340


10,056

4.50



683,337


8,916

5.25

Total deposits
2.47



3,878,881


24,368

2.52



3,812,636


27,783

2.93

Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements
2.33



65,607


372

2.27



76,969


394

2.06

Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
4.55



347,303


3,974

4.59



339,270


4,373

5.18

Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust
6.14



25,774


389

6.05



25,774


454

7.08

Subordinated notes
---



62,631


909

5.82



74,699


1,105

5.95






















Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.66



4,380,196


30,012

2.75



4,329,348


34,109

3.17

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits




849,862








853,555






Other liabilities




66,585








80,905






Total liabilities




5,296,643








5,263,808






Stockholders’ equity




618,034








564,834






Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



$
5,914,677







$
5,828,642



























Net interest income:






$
50,963







$
46,818



Interest rate spread
3.08
%







3.09
%







2.77
%

Net interest margin*









3.68
%







3.43
%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities




126.9
%







126.7
%



























*Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

June 30, 2025




Six Months Ended




June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended




June 30, 2024







Average





Yield/




Average





Yield/



Yield/Rate




Balance



Interest


Rate




Balance



Interest


Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:




















Loans receivable:




















One- to four-family residential
4.24
%

$
826,426

$
17,318

4.23
%

$
883,963

$
17,466

3.97
%

Other residential
6.91



1,555,881


53,731

6.96



1,016,071


36,491

7.22

Commercial real estate
6.19



1,499,665


46,096

6.20



1,499,767


46,064

6.18

Construction
7.07



485,392


17,270

7.17



830,025


31,368

7.60

Commercial business
5.93



209,944


7,339

7.05



276,131


8,984

6.54

Other loans
6.39



166,989


5,147

6.22



172,051


4,998

5.84






















Total loans receivable
6.16



4,744,297


146,901

6.24



4,678,008


145,371

6.25






















Investment securities
3.17



732,699


12,173

3.35



682,960


10,357

3.05

Other interest-earning assets
4.37



101,238


2,144

4.27



98,922


2,589

5.26






















Total interest-earning assets
5.74



5,578,234


161,218

5.83



5,459,890


158,317

5.83

Non-interest-earning assets:




















Cash and cash equivalents




100,537








92,572






Other non-earning assets




259,692








243,029






Total assets



$
5,938,463







$
5,795,491



























Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Interest-bearing demand and savings
1.41


$
2,223,716


15,588

1.41


$
2,229,302


19,276

1.74

Time deposits
3.42



764,791


13,235

3.49



916,098


18,238

4.00

Brokered deposits
4.44



893,983


20,145

4.54



686,079


17,906

5.25

Total deposits
2.47



3,882,490


48,968

2.54



3,831,479


55,420

2.91

Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements
2.33



73,957


743

2.03



75,718


727

1.93

Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
4.55



369,849


8,424

4.59



290,431


7,417

5.14

Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust
6.14



25,774


771

6.03



25,774


908

7.08

Subordinated notes
---



68,741


2,015

5.91



74,659


2,211

5.96






















Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.66



4,420,811


60,921

2.78



4,298,061


66,683

3.12

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits




835,888








854,202






Other liabilities




68,961








74,391






Total liabilities




5,325,660








5,226,654






Stockholders’ equity




612,803








568,837






Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



$
5,938,463







$
5,795,491



























Net interest income:






$
100,297







$
91,634



Interest rate spread
3.08
%







3.05
%







2.71
%

Net interest margin*









3.63
%







3.38
%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities




126.2
%







127.0
%





























*Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



This document contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), specifically, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets.



In calculating the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, we subtract period-end intangible assets from common equity and from total assets. Management believes that the presentation of this measure excluding the impact of intangible assets provides useful supplemental information that is helpful in understanding our financial condition and results of operations, as it provides a method to assess management’s success in utilizing our tangible capital as well as our capital strength. Management also believes that providing a measure that excludes balances of intangible assets, which are subjective components of valuation, facilitates the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. In addition, management believes that this is a standard financial measure used in the banking industry to evaluate performance.



This non-GAAP financial measurement is supplemental and is not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use the same calculation of non-GAAP measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies.




Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets


June 30,




December 31,




2025




2024




(Dollars in thousands)





Common equity at period end
$
622,368


$
599,568

Less: Intangible assets at period end

9,877



10,094

Tangible common equity at period end (a)
$
612,491


$
589,474









Total assets at period end
$
5,854,672


$
5,981,628

Less: Intangible assets at period end

9,877



10,094

Tangible assets at period end (b)
$
5,844,795


$
5,971,534









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) / (b)

10.48
%


9.87
%











CONTACT:



Jeff Tryka, CFA,


Investor Relations,


(616) 233-0500



GSBC@lambert.com






