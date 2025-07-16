Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings with Increased Net Income and Improved Asset Quality

Great Southern Bancorp reported increased earnings in Q2 2025, with net income rising to $19.8 million compared to $17.0 million in 2024.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announced its preliminary earnings for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $19.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, up from $17.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, during the same period in 2024. The increase in earnings was driven by an 8.9% rise in net interest income, totaling $51.0 million, facilitated by lower interest expenses on deposits. The company's asset quality improved, with non-performing assets decreasing to $8.1 million, or 0.14% of total assets. Additionally, Great Southern maintained strong capital ratios and liquidity, highlighted by a tangible common equity ratio of 10.5% at quarter's end. The company redeemed $75 million in subordinated notes during the quarter and continued to focus on cost control while evaluating strategic growth opportunities. Despite external economic pressures, President and CEO Joseph W. Turner emphasized the strength and discipline of the company's operations and customer relationships.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that preliminary earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $1.72 per diluted common share ($19.8 million net income) compared to $1.45 per diluted common share ($17.0 million net income) for the three months ended June 30, 2024.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, annualized return on average common equity was 12.81%, annualized return on average assets was 1.34%, and annualized net interest margin was 3.68%, compared to 12.03%, 1.17% and 3.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.









Second Quarter 2025 Key Results:















Net Interest Income







:



Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $4.2 million (or approximately 8.9%) to $51.0 million compared to $46.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, largely driven by lower interest expense on deposit accounts and other borrowings. Annualized net interest margin was 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $434,000 of interest income related to recoveries on non-accrual loans and other cash-basis assets, positively affecting net interest income and net interest margin.







Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $4.2 million (or approximately 8.9%) to $51.0 million compared to $46.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, largely driven by lower interest expense on deposit accounts and other borrowings. Annualized net interest margin was 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $434,000 of interest income related to recoveries on non-accrual loans and other cash-basis assets, positively affecting net interest income and net interest margin.







Asset Quality







:



Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $15.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million from $16.6 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets were $8.1 million (0.14% of total assets), a decrease of $1.5 million from $9.6 million (0.16% of total assets) at December 31, 2024.







Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $15.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.3 million from $16.6 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets were $8.1 million (0.14% of total assets), a decrease of $1.5 million from $9.6 million (0.16% of total assets) at December 31, 2024.







Liquidity







:



The Company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.22 billion and $338.9 million, respectively, at June 30, 2025. In addition, at June 30, 2025, the Company had unpledged securities with a market value totaling $349.3 million, which could be pledged as collateral for additional borrowing capacity at either the FHLBank or Federal Reserve Bank.







The Company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.22 billion and $338.9 million, respectively, at June 30, 2025. In addition, at June 30, 2025, the Company had unpledged securities with a market value totaling $349.3 million, which could be pledged as collateral for additional borrowing capacity at either the FHLBank or Federal Reserve Bank.







Capital







:



The Company’s capital position remained strong as of June 30, 2025, significantly exceeding the thresholds established by regulators. On a preliminary basis, as of June 30, 2025, the Company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 11.5%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.5%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.7%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.5% at June 30, 2025. In June 2025, the Company redeemed at par all of its outstanding subordinated notes, which had an aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million.







The Company’s capital position remained strong as of June 30, 2025, significantly exceeding the thresholds established by regulators. On a preliminary basis, as of June 30, 2025, the Company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 11.5%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.5%, and Total Capital Ratio was 14.7%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.5% at June 30, 2025. In June 2025, the Company redeemed at par all of its outstanding subordinated notes, which had an aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million.







Significant Item Impacting Non-Interest Income







:



In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded income of $1.1 million related to exits from, and other activities of, its investments in tax credit partnerships. This was an unusually large amount for the Company, but this type of income occurs from time to time. We cannot, however, anticipate the amount or timing of this income with certainty.















Selected Financial Data:



















Three Months Ended

























June 30,

















June 30,













March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































































Net interest income





$





50,963













$





46,818













$





49,334













Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments









(110





)













(607





)













(348





)









Non-interest income









8,212

















9,833

















6,590













Non-interest expense









35,005

















36,409

















34,822













Provision for income taxes









4,494

















3,861

















4,290





















































Net income





$





19,786













$





16,988













$





17,160





















































Earnings per diluted common share





$





1.72













$





1.45













$





1.47

































































Joseph W. Turner, President and CEO of Great Southern, commented, “The second quarter was marked by continued execution of our strategy to maintain core banking fundamentals, drive earnings, and improve tangible book value per share. Our core credit and operating metrics remained sound, with solid quarterly profitability driven by steady margins, ongoing disciplined expense control, and continued strong credit quality. We reported net income of $19.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share, in the same period last year. The increase in net income compared to the prior year quarter reflects strong growth in net interest income, which rose $4.2 million, or 8.9%, largely due to lower interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings. The second quarter of 2025 and 2024 each had significant unusual or non-recurring items included in non-interest income, which are noted elsewhere in this earnings release. Non-interest expense also decreased from the year-ago quarter due to significant legal and professional fees recorded in 2024.”





Turner noted, “Despite lingering external economic pressures, our core operations continued to perform well. Total interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $81.0 million, reflecting stable yields on loans and investment securities. Net interest income for the quarter increased to $51.0 million, supported by our continued disciplined asset-liability management and lower deposit interest costs, despite competitive pressures. We also saw stability in our core non-time deposit balances, reflecting the strength of customer relationships and the enduring value of our franchise.”





Turner added, “Our balance sheet remains well positioned, with total assets of approximately $5.85 billion at June 30, 2025, and a loan portfolio that reflects a balanced approach to growth and risk management, as we serve our constituent markets. We emphasize prudent lending practices through our relationship-based lending resulting in strong credit quality. Given our emphasis on balancing loan growth with appropriate pricing and loan structure, we saw a $156 million net loan reduction in the quarter, which included a $30 million loan payoff at the end of the quarter. Large loan payoffs tend to fluctuate, but we did experience a higher level of such payoffs in the second quarter of 2025. Our allowance for credit losses stood at $64.8 million at June 30, 2025, representing 1.41% of total loans. Our non-performing assets decreased $1.5 million from both March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, to $8.1 million, or 0.14% of total assets, highlighting our prudent underwriting standards and ongoing credit monitoring.”





Turner further noted, “On the expense side, we remain focused on operating discipline. Non-interest expense totaled $35.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, an improvement of $1.4 million from the prior-year second quarter, with reductions in legal and professional fees and expense on other real estate owned, partially offset by modest increases in technology investments. Non-interest income totaled $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, which did include some significant unusual income as we’ve noted.”





Turner continued, “As we look ahead, our priorities remain consistent: control costs, safeguard credit quality, and optimize our funding mix to enable continued growth and long-term financial stability. At June 30, 2025, our capital and liquidity positions were solid, with a tangible common equity ratio of 10.5% and approximately $2.2 billion of secured available lines and on-balance sheet liquid assets, providing us with the capital and liquidity we need to support customers, pursue strategic growth opportunities, and continue returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In the second quarter of 2025 we repurchased nearly 176,000 shares of our common stock. In June 2025, we redeemed all of the Company’s outstanding 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, with an aggregate principal balance of $75 million, in advance of a step up in rate, thereby avoiding a significant increase in interest cost.”





“Great Southern’s second-quarter 2025 results demonstrate the strength and consistency of our business model and our ability to deliver sustainable returns, supported by strong customer relationships and disciplined management. Our focus on long-term value creation is steadfast as our team works daily to meet the needs of our customers, communities and shareholders,” Turner concluded.









NET INTEREST INCOME



















Three Months Ended





















June 30,

















June 30,













March 31,





















2025

















2024













2025





















(Dollars in thousands)











Interest Income





$





80,975













$





80,927













$





80,243













Interest Expense









30,012

















34,109

















30,909

































































Net Interest Income





$





50,963













$





46,818













$





49,334





















































Net interest margin









3.68





%













3.43





%













3.57





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









126.9





%













126.7





%













125.5





%





























































Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $4.2 million to $51.0 million, compared to $46.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. This increase in net interest income was driven primarily by higher investment interest income and improved overall yields, as well as the strategic management of maturing/repricing brokered deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits to reduce interest expense. Net interest margin was 3.68% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.43% in the same period of 2024 and 3.57% in the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the 2024 second quarter, the average yield on loans decreased 11 basis points, the average yield on investment securities increased 27 basis points and the average yield on other interest earning assets decreased 101 basis points. The average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, time deposits and brokered deposits decreased 36 basis points, 63 basis points and 74 basis points, respectively, in the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The average interest rate spread was 3.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.77% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 3.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Net interest margin was positively impacted by the receipt of interest income which had not been accrued for, as outlined above, under “Second Quarter 2025 Key Results – Net Interest Income.” This additional interest income contributed three basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2025. While we currently believe that interest income recoveries such as this may occur in future periods, we cannot anticipate the amount or timing of this income with certainty.





The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 3.17% in the 2024 second quarter to 2.75% in the 2025 second quarter. The average rates paid on deposits and borrowings decreased compared to the prior-year second quarter as market interest rates, primarily the federal funds rate and SOFR rates, declined in the fourth quarter of 2024. Yields on the Company’s portfolio of investment securities increased compared to the prior-year second quarter due to higher-yielding securities purchased in the second quarter of 2024. While market interest rates decreased compared to the second quarter of 2024, the average yield on loans only decreased slightly as cash flows from lower-rate fixed rate loans were redeployed into loans with comparably higher rates of interest.





To mitigate exposure to the risk of fluctuations in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates (primarily related to falling interest rates), the Company has, from time to time, strategically utilized derivative financial instruments, primarily interest rate swaps, as part of its interest rate risk management strategy.





The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the effect of cash flow hedge accounting included in interest income in the consolidated statements of income:















Three Months Ended





















June 30,

















June 30,













March 31,





















2025

















2024













2025





















(In thousands)











Terminated interest rate swaps





$





2,025













$





2,025













$





2,003













Active interest rate swaps









(1,757





)













(2,769





)













(1,742





)





























































Increase (decrease) to interest income





$





268













$





(744





)









$





261

































































The Company entered into an interest rate swap in October 2018, which was terminated in March 2020. Upon termination, the Company received $45.9 million, inclusive of accrued but unpaid interest, from its swap counterparty. The net amount, after deducting accrued interest and deferred income taxes, is being accreted to interest income on loans monthly until the originally scheduled termination date of October 6, 2025. After this date, the Company will no longer have the benefit of that income from the terminated swap. The Company anticipates recording approximately $2.0 million in interest income from the terminated swap in the third quarter of 2025, after which no further interest income will be realized.





The Company’s net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 increased 8.9% compared to net interest income in the second quarter of 2024. The cost of deposits has been negatively impacted over several quarters by the high level of competition for deposits across the industry and the lingering effects of liquidity events at several banks in March and April 2023. After the second quarter of 2023, the Company had a significant amount of time deposits maturing at relatively low interest rates. These deposits were either renewed at higher rates or withdrawn, requiring the Company to replace the withdrawn deposits with other funding sources at then-current market rates. Market rates for time deposits for much of 2024 remained elevated, but have declined as the FOMC cut the federal funds rate by 100 basis points in late 2024 and signaled that further rate cuts may occur in late 2025. As of June 30, 2025, time deposit maturities over the next 12 months were as follows: within three months -- $696 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.93%; within three to six months -- $460 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.83%; and within six to twelve months -- $124 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.37%. Based on time deposit market rates in June 2025, replacement rates for these maturing time deposits are likely to be approximately 3.35-3.85%.









NON-INTEREST INCOME









For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income decreased $1.6 million to $8.2 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the following items:









Other income



: Other income decreased $1.6 million compared to the prior-year quarter. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $2.7 million of other income, net of expenses and write-offs, related to the termination of the master agreement between the Company and a third-party software vendor for the intended conversion of the Company’s core banking platform. Separately, in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded income of $1.1 million related to exits from, and other activities of, its investments in tax credit partnerships.







: Other income decreased $1.6 million compared to the prior-year quarter. In the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $2.7 million of other income, net of expenses and write-offs, related to the termination of the master agreement between the Company and a third-party software vendor for the intended conversion of the Company’s core banking platform. Separately, in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded income of $1.1 million related to exits from, and other activities of, its investments in tax credit partnerships.





Net gains on loan sales



: Net gains on loan sales decreased $234,000 compared to the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a decrease in balance of fixed-rate single-family mortgage loans originated and sold during the 2025 period compared to the 2024 period. Fixed rate single-family mortgage loans originated are generally subsequently sold in the secondary market.







: Net gains on loan sales decreased $234,000 compared to the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a decrease in balance of fixed-rate single-family mortgage loans originated and sold during the 2025 period compared to the 2024 period. Fixed rate single-family mortgage loans originated are generally subsequently sold in the secondary market.





Late charges and fees on loans



: Late charges and fees on loans increased $204,000 compared to the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily due to prepayment fees on one large commercial real estate loan, which paid off in the 2025 quarter.















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense decreased $1.4 million to $35.0 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of the following items:









Legal, audit and other professional fees



: Legal, audit and other professional fees decreased $935,000, or 50.2%, from the prior-year quarter, to $929,000. In the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company expensed a total of $902,000 related to training and implementation costs for the intended core systems conversion and professional fees to consultants engaged to support the Company’s proposed transition of core and ancillary software and information technology systems, compared to $46,000 in costs expensed in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.







: Legal, audit and other professional fees decreased $935,000, or 50.2%, from the prior-year quarter, to $929,000. In the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company expensed a total of $902,000 related to training and implementation costs for the intended core systems conversion and professional fees to consultants engaged to support the Company’s proposed transition of core and ancillary software and information technology systems, compared to $46,000 in costs expensed in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.





Expense on other real estate owned



: Expenses on other real estate owned decreased $453,000, or 158.9%, from the prior-year quarter. In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company collected a total of $445,000 in rental income from other real estate owned, compared to $24,000 collected for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The 2025 period included rental income from the $6.0 million office building asset that was added to other real estate owned in the fourth quarter of 2024. See “Asset Quality” below.







: Expenses on other real estate owned decreased $453,000, or 158.9%, from the prior-year quarter. In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company collected a total of $445,000 in rental income from other real estate owned, compared to $24,000 collected for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The 2025 period included rental income from the $6.0 million office building asset that was added to other real estate owned in the fourth quarter of 2024. See “Asset Quality” below.





Other operating expenses



: Other operating expenses decreased $444,000, or 17.3%, from the prior-year quarter. In the 2024 period, the Company recorded expenses totaling $600,000 related to the resolution of compliance matters, with no similar expenses recorded in the current-year quarter.







: Other operating expenses decreased $444,000, or 17.3%, from the prior-year quarter. In the 2024 period, the Company recorded expenses totaling $600,000 related to the resolution of compliance matters, with no similar expenses recorded in the current-year quarter.





Net occupancy and equipment expenses



: Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $594,000, or 7.6%, from the prior-year quarter. Various components of computer license and support expenses related to upgrades of core systems capabilities collectively increased by $502,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024.











The Company’s efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 59.16% compared to 64.27% for the same quarter in 2024. The Company’s ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 2.50% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased $86.0 million, or 1.5%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to growth in average balances of net loans and investment securities.









INCOME TAXES









For each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 18.5%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 19.2% and 18.8%, respectively. These effective rates were below the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, due primarily to the utilization of certain investment tax credits and the Company’s tax-exempt investments and tax-exempt loans, which reduced the Company’s effective tax rate. The Company’s effective tax rate may fluctuate in future periods as it is impacted by the level and timing of the Company’s utilization of tax credits, the level of tax-exempt investments and loans, the amount of taxable income in various state jurisdictions and the overall level of pre-tax income. State tax expense estimates continually evolve as taxable income and apportionment between states are analyzed. The Company currently expects its effective tax rate (combined federal and state) will be approximately 18.0% to 20.0% in future periods.









CAPITAL























June 30,













December 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2025













Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios











(Preliminary)

































Tier 1 Leverage Ratio









11.5





%









11.4





%









11.3





%









Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio









13.0





%









12.3





%









12.4





%









Tier 1 Capital Ratio









13.5





%









12.8





%









12.9





%









Total Capital Ratio









14.7





%









15.4





%









15.6





%









Tangible Common Equity Ratio









10.5





%









9.9





%









10.1





%





















































As of June 30, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $622.4 million, representing 10.6% of total assets and a book value of $54.61 per common share. This compares to total stockholders’ equity of $599.6 million, or 10.0% of total assets, and a book value of $51.14 per common share at December 31, 2024. The $22.8 million increase in stockholders’ equity from December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by $36.9 million in net income and a $2.0 million increase from stock option exercises, partially offset by $9.2 million in cash dividends declared on the Company’s common stock and $20.0 million in common stock repurchases.





Decreased unrealized losses on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities and interest rate swaps, which totaled $54.4 million (net of taxes) at December 31, 2024, also increased stockholders’ equity by $13.0 million during the first six months of 2025. These net unrealized losses primarily resulted from increased intermediate-term market interest rates in prior periods, which generally decreased the fair value of the investment securities and interest rate swaps. In the first six months of 2025, these market interest rates decreased, resulting in increases in the fair value of the Company’s investment securities and interest rate swaps.





The Company had unrealized losses on its portfolio of held-to-maturity investment securities, which totaled $19.3 million and $24.7 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, that were not included in its total capital balance. If held-to-maturity unrealized losses were included in capital (net of taxes) at June 30, 2025, they would have decreased total stockholder’s equity at that date by $14.6 million. This amount was equal to 2.3% of total stockholders’ equity of $622.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to 3.1% of total stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024.





On June 15, 2025, the Company redeemed all of its outstanding 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 15, 2030, with an aggregate principal balance of $75 million. The total redemption price was 100% of the aggregate principal balance of the subordinated notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Company utilized excess cash on hand for the redemption payment.





In November 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the purchase of up to one million shares of the Company’s common stock. As of June 30, 2025, approximately 94,000 shares remained available under this stock repurchase authorization.





In April 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program, which will succeed the existing repurchase program (authorized in November 2022) following the repurchase of the existing program’s remaining available shares. The new stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase, from time to time, of up to one million additional shares of the Company’s common stock.





During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 175,998 shares of its common stock at an average price of $55.11, and the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders’ equity by $14.4 million.





During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 349,342 shares of its common stock at an average price of $56.73, and the Company’s Board of Directors declared regular quarterly cash dividends totaling $0.80 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders’ equity by $29.2 million.









LIQUIDITY AND DEPOSITS









Liquidity is a measure of the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to meet present and future financial obligations in a timely manner. The Company’s primary sources of funds are customer deposits, FHLBank advances, other borrowings, loan repayments, unpledged securities, proceeds from sales of loans and available-for-sale securities and funds provided from operations. The Company utilizes some or all of these sources of funds depending on the comparative costs and availability at the time. The Company has from time to time chosen not to pay rates on deposits as high as the rates paid by certain of its competitors and, when believed to be appropriate, supplements deposits with less expensive alternative sources of funds. Management believes that the Company maintains overall liquidity sufficient to satisfy its depositors’ requirements and meet its borrowers’ credit needs.





At June 30, 2025, the Company had the following available secured lines and on-balance sheet liquidity:



















June 30, 2025











Federal Home Loan Bank line













$1,216.1 million









Federal Reserve Bank line













338.9 million









Cash and cash equivalents













245.9 million









Unpledged securities – Available-for-sale













325.3 million









Unpledged securities – Held-to-maturity













24.0 million





























During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s total deposits increased $78.6 million. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $18.5 million (0.8%), primarily in certain money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing checking balances increased $17.0 million (2.0%). Time deposits generated through the Company’s banking center and corporate services networks decreased $18.1 million (2.3%). Brokered deposits increased $61.2 million (7.9%) through a variety of sources. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s total deposits decreased $73.9 million, with $62.1 million of this decrease in brokered deposits.





At June 30, 2025, the Company had the following deposit balances:



















June 30, 2025











Interest-bearing checking













$2,233.2 million









Non-interest-bearing checking













859.9 million









Time deposits













757.7 million









Brokered deposits













833.3 million





























At June 30, 2025, the Company estimated that its uninsured deposits, excluding deposit accounts of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries, were approximately $703.6 million (15% of total deposits).









LOANS









Total net loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, decreased $156.1 million, or 3.3%, from $4.69 billion at December 31, 2024 to $4.53 billion at June 30, 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by decreases in construction loans of $79.1 million, commercial real estate loans of $56.1 million, one- to four-family residential loans of $23.0 million and commercial business loans of $25.2 million, partially offset by an increase in other residential (multi-family) loans of $28.7 million. Compared to March 31, 2025, net loans decreased $156.4 million.





The pipeline of the unfunded portion of loans and formal loan commitments remained strong, with the largest portion of these unfunded balances represented by the unfunded portion of outstanding construction loans ($626.0 million at June 30, 2025). See the table below.





For additional details about the Company’s loan portfolio, please refer to the quarterly loan portfolio presentation available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations.”





Loan commitments and the unfunded portion of loans at the dates indicated were as follows (in thousands):



















June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December





31, 2024

















December









31, 2023

















December





31, 2022

















Closed non-construction loans with unused available lines







































































Secured by real estate (one- to four-family)





$





211,453









$





211,119









$





205,599









$





203,964









$





199,182













Secured by real estate (not one- to four-family)









—













—













—













—













—













Not secured by real estate – commercial business









102,891













106,211













106,621













82,435













104,452



















































































Closed construction loans with unused available lines







































































Secured by real estate (one-to four-family)









96,935













96,807













94,501













101,545













100,669













Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family)









644,427













657,828













703,947













719,039













1,444,450



















































































Loan commitments not closed







































































Secured by real estate (one-to four-family)









17,148













19,264













14,373













12,347













16,819













Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family)









13,002













50,296













53,660













48,153













157,645













Not secured by real estate – commercial business









27,003













18,484













22,884













11,763













50,145





















































































$





1,112,859









$





1,160,009









$





1,201,585









$





1,179,246









$





2,073,362





















































































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES









During the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company did not record a provision expense on its portfolio of outstanding loans. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not record a provision expense on its portfolio of outstanding loans, compared to a provision expense of $500,000 in the same period in 2024. Total net recoveries were $111,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $168,000 during the same period in the prior year. Total net recoveries were $55,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $85,000 during the same period in the prior year. Additionally, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $110,000, compared to a negative provision of $607,000 for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $458,000, compared to a negative provision of $477,000 for the same period in 2024.





The Bank’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.41% at June 30, 2025, an increase from 1.36% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Management considers the allowance for credit losses adequate to cover losses inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio at June 30, 2025, based on recent reviews of the portfolio and current economic conditions. However, if challenging economic conditions persist or worsen, or if management’s assessment of the loan portfolio changes, additional provisions for credit losses may be required, which could adversely impact the Company’s future financial performance.









ASSET QUALITY









At June 30, 2025, non-performing assets were $8.1 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from $9.6 million at December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $1.4 million from $9.5 million at March 31, 2025. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.14% at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.16% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025.





Activity in the non-performing loan categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was as follows:



















Beginning









Balance,









April 1













Additions









to Non-









Performing













Removed









from Non-









Performing













Transfers









to Potential









Problem









Loans













Transfers to









Foreclosed









Assets and









Repossessions













Charge-









Offs













Payments













Ending









Balance,









June 30





















(In thousands)



















































































One- to four-family construction





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





—









$





—









Subdivision construction









—









—









—









—









—









—









—













—









Land development









368









—









—









—









—









—









(368





)









—









Commercial construction









—









—









—









—









—









—









—













—









One- to four-family residential









3,076









154









—









—









—









—









(1,204





)









2,026









Other residential (multi-family)









—









—









—









—









—









—









—













—









Commercial real estate









—









—









—









—









—









—









—













—









Commercial business









—









—









—









—









—









—









—













—









Consumer









38









7









—









—









—









—









(27





)









18









Total non-performing loans





$





3,482





$





161





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





(1,599





)





$





2,044



















































































Compared to March 31, 2025, non-performing loans decreased $1.4 million.



Compared to March 31, 2025, non-performing loans decreased $1.4 million.



The non-performing one- to four-family residential category consisted of eight loans at June 30, 2025, one of which was added during the current quarter.



The non-performing one- to four-family residential category consisted of eight loans at June 30, 2025, one of which was added during the current quarter.



The largest relationship in the one- to four-family residential category totaled $614,000 at June 30, 2025. This relationship was added to non-performing loans in 2024 and is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the Sarasota, Fla. area.



The largest relationship in the one- to four-family residential category totaled $614,000 at June 30, 2025. This relationship was added to non-performing loans in 2024 and is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the Sarasota, Fla. area.



During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, one- to four-family residential loans experienced one loan pay-off totaling $884,000 and another related loan had a principal pay-down totaling $296,000. Additionally, the only loan in the non-performing land development category at the beginning of the quarter paid off.







Activity in the potential problem loans categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was as follows:



















Beginning









Balance,









April 1













Additions to









Potential









Problem













Removed









from









Potential









Problem













Transfers









to Non-









Performing













Transfers to









Foreclosed









Assets and









Repossessions













Charge-









Offs













Loan Advances (Payments)













Ending









Balance,









June 30

























(In thousands)























































































One- to four-family construction





$





—





$





—





$





—









$





—





$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—













Subdivision construction









—









—









—













—









—













—













—













—













Land development









—









—









—













—









—













—













—













—













Commercial construction









—









—









—













—









—













—













—













—













One- to four-family residential









2,128









34









(307





)









—









—













—













(16





)









1,839













Other residential (multi-family)









—









—









—













—









—













—













—













—













Commercial real estate









4,313









—









—













—









—













—













(16





)









4,297













Commercial business









—









33









—













—









—













—













—













33













Consumer









1,011









50









—













—









(2





)









(11





)









(11





)









1,037













Total potential problem loans





$





7,452





$





117





$





(307





)





$





—





$





(2





)





$





(11





)





$





(43





)





$





7,206



























































































Compared to March 31, 2025, potential problem loans decreased $246,000.



Compared to March 31, 2025, potential problem loans decreased $246,000.



At June 30, 2025, the commercial real estate category consisted of three loans, all of which are part of one relationship and were added in 2024.



At June 30, 2025, the commercial real estate category consisted of three loans, all of which are part of one relationship and were added in 2024.



The commercial real estate relationship is collateralized by three nursing care facilities located in southwest Missouri. The borrower’s business cash flow was negatively impacted by a reduction in available labor and increased operating costs as well as ongoing changes to the Missouri Medicaid reimbursement rate. Monthly payments were timely made prior to the transfer to this category and have continued to be paid timely.



The commercial real estate relationship is collateralized by three nursing care facilities located in southwest Missouri. The borrower’s business cash flow was negatively impacted by a reduction in available labor and increased operating costs as well as ongoing changes to the Missouri Medicaid reimbursement rate. Monthly payments were timely made prior to the transfer to this category and have continued to be paid timely.



At June 30, 2025, the one- to four-family residential category consisted of ten loans, one of which was added to potential problem loans during the current quarter.



At June 30, 2025, the one- to four-family residential category consisted of ten loans, one of which was added to potential problem loans during the current quarter.



The largest relationship in the one- to four-family category, which was reclassified from the consumer category during the first quarter of 2025, totaled $963,000 and is collateralized by multiple single-family residential properties in Indiana and Florida.



The largest relationship in the one- to four-family category, which was reclassified from the consumer category during the first quarter of 2025, totaled $963,000 and is collateralized by multiple single-family residential properties in Indiana and Florida.



At June 30, 2025, the consumer category of potential problem loans consisted of 14 loans, two of which were added during the current quarter.



At June 30, 2025, the consumer category of potential problem loans consisted of 14 loans, two of which were added during the current quarter.



The largest loan in the consumer category is a home equity loan totaling $784,000 related to the nursing care facility relationship, noted above.











Activity in the foreclosed assets and repossessions categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was as follows:



















Beginning









Balance,









April 1













Additions













ORE and









Repossession









Sales













Capitalized









Costs













ORE and









Repossession









Write-Downs













Ending









Balance,









June 30





















(In thousands)



































































One-to four-family construction





$





—





$





—





$





—









$





—





$





—





$





—









Subdivision construction









—









—









—













—









—









—









Land development









—









—









—













—









—









—









Commercial construction









—









—









—













—









—









—









One- to four-family residential









—









—









—













—









—









—









Other residential (multi-family)









—









—









—













—









—









—









Commercial real estate









6,036









—









—













—









—









6,036









Commercial business









—









—









—













—









—









—









Consumer









—









6









(2





)









—









—









4









Total foreclosed assets and repossessions





$





6,036





$





6





$





(2





)





$





—





$





—





$





6,040



































































Compared to March 31, 2025, foreclosed assets increased $4,000.



Compared to March 31, 2025, foreclosed assets increased $4,000.



The commercial real estate category consisted of two foreclosed properties, one of which, totaling $76,000, was added during the first quarter of 2025.



The commercial real estate category consisted of two foreclosed properties, one of which, totaling $76,000, was added during the first quarter of 2025.



The largest asset in the commercial real estate category, totaling $6.0 million, consisted of an office building located in Clayton, Mo. This asset was foreclosed upon in the fourth quarter of 2024.















BUSINESS INITIATIVES









Technology updates and advancements continue with the Company’s current core provider. Projects involving a full array of products and services are moving forward, with completions expected beginning in the third quarter of 2025 and continuing into 2026.





The Company installed 10 ITM units in the St. Louis, Mo. market, replacing existing end-of-life ATM units. The ITMs, all located at banking center locations, offer customers live teller services, extended banking hours, and services beyond those traditionally available via an ATM.





Construction of the Company’s new banking center at 723 N. Benton in Springfield, Mo., to replace the existing facility at that location, began in March 2025 and is on schedule for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025. The new facility, designed as a next-generation banking center, will allow for flexibility in testing new designs, processes, technology and tools, balanced with customer convenience. The Company has 11 other banking centers and an Express Center in Springfield.





Earnings Conference Call





The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss second quarter 2025 preliminary earnings. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website,



http://investors.greatsouthernbank.com



. Participants may register for the call at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5023532982f44a44b03e6e16deb1e937



.





About Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.





Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”











www.GreatSouthernBank.com













Forward-Looking Statements







When used in this press release and in other documents filed or furnished by the Company with or to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company's other press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," “believe,” "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions, known trends and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of the Company. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effects of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expected revenues, cost savings, earnings accretion, synergies and other benefits from the Company's merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the anticipated time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (ii) changes in economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; (iii) the effects of any new or continuing public health issues on general economic and financial market conditions; (iv) fluctuations in interest rates, the effects of inflation or a potential recession, whether caused by Federal Reserve actions or otherwise; (v) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; (vi) slower or negative economic growth caused by tariffs, changes in energy prices, supply chain disruptions or other factors; (vii) the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; (viii) the possibility of realized or unrealized losses on securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; (ix) the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; (x) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (xi) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the marketplace; (xii) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber-attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (xiii) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company's business; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards; (xv) results of examinations of the Company and the Bank by their regulators, including the possibility that the regulators may, among other things, require the Company to limit its business activities, change its business mix, increase its allowance for credit losses, write-down assets or increase its capital levels, or affect its ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; (xvi) costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; (xvii) competition; and (xviii) natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above and other risks described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed or furnished from time to time by the Company with the SEC (which are available on our website at



www.greatsouthernbank.com



and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov), could affect the Company's financial performance and cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.





The Company does not undertake-and specifically declines any obligation- to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





The following tables set forth selected consolidated financial information of the Company at the dates and for the periods indicated. Financial data at all dates other than December 31, 2024, and for all periods is unaudited. In the opinion of management, all adjustments, which consist only of normal recurring accrual adjustments, necessary for a fair presentation of the results at and for such unaudited dates and periods have been included. The results of operations and other data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and the three months ended March 31, 2025, are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations which may be expected for any future period.



















June 30,

























December 31,





























2025

























2024





















Selected Financial Condition Data:













(In thousands)















































Total assets





$





5,854,672













$





5,981,628













Loans receivable, gross









4,604,943

















4,761,848













Allowance for credit losses









64,815

















64,760













Other real estate owned, net









6,040

















5,993













Available-for-sale securities, at fair value









527,543

















533,373













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost









183,100

















187,433













Deposits









4,684,126

















4,605,549













Total borrowings









450,483

















679,341













Total stockholders’ equity









622,368

















599,568













Non-performing assets









8,084

















9,566







































































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended

















Three Months









Ended





















June 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

























2025





















(In thousands)













Selected Operating Data:







































































Interest income





$





80,975













$





80,927













$





161,218













$





158,317













$





80,243













Interest expense









30,012

















34,109

















60,921

















66,683

















30,909













Net interest income









50,963

















46,818

















100,297

















91,634

















49,334













Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments









(110





)













(607





)













(458





)













23

















(348





)









Non-interest income









8,212

















9,833

















14,802

















16,639

















6,590













Non-interest expense









35,005

















36,409

















69,827

















70,831

















34,822













Provision for income taxes









4,494

















3,861

















8,784

















7,024

















4,290













Net income





$





19,786













$





16,988













$





36,946













$





30,395













$





17,160



































































































At or For the Three









Months Ended













At or For the Six









Months Ended













At or For the Three





Months Ended

















June 30,













June 30,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2025













2024













2025

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Per Common Share:







































Net income (fully diluted)





$





1.72













$





1.45













$





3.18













$





2.58













$





1.47













Book value





$





54.61













$





49.11













$





54.61













$





49.11













$





53.03



















































Earnings Performance Ratios:







































Annualized return on average assets









1.34





%













1.17





%













1.24





%













1.05





%













1.15





%









Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity









12.81





%













12.03





%













12.06





%













10.69





%













11.30





%









Net interest margin









3.68





%













3.43





%













3.63





%













3.38





%













3.57





%









Average interest rate spread









3.09





%













2.77





%













3.05





%













2.71





%













3.00





%









Efficiency ratio









59.16





%













64.27





%













60.67





%













65.42





%













62.27





%









Non-interest expense to average total assets









2.37





%













2.50





%













2.35





%













2.44





%













2.34





%















































Asset Quality Ratios:







































Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans









1.41





%













1.39





%













1.41





%













1.39





%













1.36





%









Non-performing assets to period-end assets









0.14





%













0.34





%













0.14





%













0.34





%













0.16





%









Non-performing loans to period-end loans









0.04





%













0.23





%













0.04





%













0.23





%













0.07





%









Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans









(0.01





)%













(0.01





)%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%



































































Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition









(In thousands, except number of shares)





















































June 30,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













































Assets



































Cash





$





110,007









$





109,366









$





106,336













Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions









135,906













86,390













110,845













Cash and cash equivalents









245,913













195,756













217,181













































Available-for-sale securities









527,543













533,373













535,914













Held-to-maturity securities









183,100













187,433













185,853













Mortgage loans held for sale









5,616













6,937













6,857













Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $64,815 – June 2025; $64,760 – December 2024; $64,704 – March 2025









4,534,287













4,690,393













4,690,636













Interest receivable









20,644













20,430













21,504













Prepaid expenses and other assets









133,614













136,594













132,930













Other real estate owned and repossessions, net









6,040













5,993













6,036













Premises and equipment, net









134,337













132,466













132,165













Goodwill and other intangible assets









9,877













10,094













9,985













Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other interest-earning assets









23,714













28,392













25,813













Current and deferred income taxes









29,987













33,767













28,968













































Total Assets





$





5,854,672









$





5,981,628









$





5,993,842















































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





































Liabilities



































Deposits





$





4,684,126









$





4,605,549









$





4,758,046













Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements with customers









54,802













64,444













75,322













Short-term borrowings









369,907













514,247













359,907













Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust









25,774













25,774













25,774













Subordinated notes









—













74,876













74,950













Accrued interest payable









4,065













12,761













5,416













Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance









8,822













5,272













7,451













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









76,763













70,634













65,528













Liability for unfunded commitments









8,045













8,503













8,155













Total Liabilities









5,232,304













5,382,060













5,380,549















































Stockholders’ Equity



































Capital stock

































Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding June 2025, December 2024 and March 2025 -0- shares









—













—













—













Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding June 2025 – 11,396,533 shares; December 2024 – 11,723,548 shares; March 2025 – 11,565,211 shares









114













117













116













Additional paid-in capital









51,646













50,336













51,076













Retained earnings









611,921













603,477













606,239













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(41,313





)









(54,362





)









(44,138





)









Total Stockholders’ Equity









622,368













599,568













613,293













































Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





$





5,854,672









$





5,981,628









$





5,993,842















































































Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Income









(In thousands, except per share data)

























































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended













Three Months Ended





















June 30,

















June 30,













March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















2025













Interest Income



































































Loans





$





73,830













$





74,295













$





146,901













$





145,371













$





73,071













Investment securities and other









7,145

















6,632

















14,317

















12,946

















7,172





















80,975

















80,927

















161,218

















158,317

















80,243















Interest Expense



































































Deposits









24,368

















27,783

















48,968

















55,420

















24,600













Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements









372

















394

















743

















727

















371













Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities









3,974

















4,373

















8,424

















7,417

















4,450













Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust









389

















454

















771

















908

















382













Subordinated notes









909

















1,105

















2,015

















2,211

















1,106





















30,012

















34,109

















60,921

















66,683

















30,909















































































Net Interest Income











50,963

















46,818

















100,297

















91,634

















49,334















Provision for Credit Losses on Loans











—

















—

















—

















500

















—















Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments











(110





)













(607





)













(458





)













(477





)













(348





)











Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses and Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments











51,073

















47,425

















100,755

















91,611

















49,682















































































Non-interest Income



































































Commissions









411

















269

















673

















650

















262













Overdraft and Insufficient funds fees









1,266

















1,230

















2,481

















2,519

















1,215













POS and ATM fee income and service charges









3,444

















3,588

















6,678

















6,771

















3,234













Net gains on loan sales









893

















1,127

















1,494

















1,804

















601













Late charges and fees on loans









340

















136

















583

















303

















243













Gain (loss) on derivative interest rate products









(28





)













(7





)













(52





)













(20





)













(24





)









Other income









1,886

















3,490

















2,945

















4,612

















1,059





















8,212

















9,833

















14,802

















16,639

















6,590















































































Non-interest Expense



































































Salaries and employee benefits









20,005

















19,886

















40,134

















39,542

















20,129













Net occupancy and equipment expense









8,435

















7,841

















16,968

















15,680

















8,533













Postage









825

















777

















1,756

















1,584

















931













Insurance









1,095

















1,263

















2,260

















2,407

















1,165













Advertising









705

















891

















995

















1,241

















290













Office supplies and printing









238

















236

















504

















503

















266













Telephone









705

















685

















1,411

















1,406

















706













Legal, audit and other professional fees









929

















1,864

















1,967

















3,589

















1,038













Expense (income) on other real estate and repossessions









(168





)













285

















(238





)













346

















(70





)









Acquired intangible asset amortization









108

















109

















216

















217

















108













Other operating expenses









2,128

















2,572

















3,854

















4,316

















1,726





















35,005

















36,409

















69,827

















70,831

















34,822















































































Income Before Income Taxes











24,280

















20,849

















45,730

















37,419

















21,450















Provision for Income Taxes











4,494

















3,861

















8,784

















7,024

















4,290















































































Net Income







$





19,786













$





16,988













$





36,946













$





30,395













$





17,160















































































Earnings Per Common Share



































































Basic





$





1.73













$





1.46













$





3.20













$





2.60













$





1.47













Diluted





$





1.72













$





1.45













$





3.18













$





2.58













$





1.47















































































Dividends Declared Per Common Share







$





0.40













$





0.40













$





0.80













$





0.80













$





0.40



































































































Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields



















The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amounts of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Average balances of loans receivable include the average balances of nonaccrual loans for each period. Interest income on loans includes interest received on nonaccrual loans on a cash basis. Interest income on loans also includes the amortization of net loan fees, which were deferred in accordance with accounting standards. Net fees included in interest income were $1.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Net fees included in interest income were $2.1 million and $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Tax-exempt income was not calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The table does not reflect any effect of income taxes.















June 30, 2025





















Three Months Ended









June 30, 2025













Three Months Ended









June 30, 2024





































Average

























Yield/





















Average

























Yield/





















Yield/Rate





















Balance

















Interest













Rate





















Balance

















Interest













Rate





















(Dollars in thousands)















Interest-earning assets:

























































































Loans receivable:

























































































One- to four-family residential





4.24





%









$





822,283









$





8,750









4.27





%









$





877,957









$





8,769









4.02





%









Other residential





6.91

















1,565,447













27,281









6.99

















1,072,168













19,633









7.36













Commercial real estate





6.19

















1,489,015













23,082









6.22

















1,499,893













23,296









6.25













Construction





7.07

















480,254













8,617









7.20

















803,478













15,525









7.77













Commercial business





5.93

















208,119













3,517









6.78

















266,187













4,375









6.61













Other loans





6.39

















167,548













2,583









6.18

















170,467













2,697









6.36





































































































Total loans receivable





6.16

















4,732,666













73,830









6.26

















4,690,150













74,295









6.37





































































































Investment securities





3.17

















727,336













6,099









3.36

















696,239













5,347









3.09













Other interest-earning assets





4.37

















97,463













1,046









4.30

















97,340













1,285









5.31





































































































Total interest-earning assets





5.74

















5,557,465













80,975









5.84

















5,483,729













80,927









5.94













Non-interest-earning assets:

























































































Cash and cash equivalents





















100,289





































94,669

































Other non-earning assets





















256,923





































250,244

































Total assets

















$





5,914,677

































$





5,828,642

























































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































































Interest-bearing demand and savings





1.41













$





2,225,933













7,791









1.40













$





2,234,824













9,794









1.76













Time deposits





3.42

















757,608













6,521









3.45

















894,475













9,073









4.08













Brokered deposits





4.44

















895,340













10,056









4.50

















683,337













8,916









5.25













Total deposits





2.47

















3,878,881













24,368









2.52

















3,812,636













27,783









2.93













Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements





2.33

















65,607













372









2.27

















76,969













394









2.06













Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities





4.55

















347,303













3,974









4.59

















339,270













4,373









5.18













Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust





6.14

















25,774













389









6.05

















25,774













454









7.08













Subordinated notes





---

















62,631













909









5.82

















74,699













1,105









5.95





































































































Total interest-bearing liabilities





2.66

















4,380,196













30,012









2.75

















4,329,348













34,109









3.17













Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

























































































Demand deposits





















849,862





































853,555

































Other liabilities





















66,585





































80,905

































Total liabilities





















5,296,643





































5,263,808

































Stockholders’ equity





















618,034





































564,834

































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

















$





5,914,677

































$





5,828,642

























































































































Net interest income:





























$





50,963

































$





46,818





















Interest rate spread





3.08





%

































3.09





%

































2.77





%









Net interest margin*









































3.68





%

































3.43





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





















126.9





%

































126.7





%





















































































































*Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.























June 30, 2025





















Six Months Ended









June 30, 2025













Six Months Ended









June 30, 2024





































Average

























Yield/





















Average

























Yield/





















Yield/Rate





















Balance

















Interest













Rate





















Balance

















Interest













Rate





















(Dollars in thousands)















Interest-earning assets:

























































































Loans receivable:

























































































One- to four-family residential





4.24





%









$





826,426









$





17,318









4.23





%









$





883,963









$





17,466









3.97





%









Other residential





6.91

















1,555,881













53,731









6.96

















1,016,071













36,491









7.22













Commercial real estate





6.19

















1,499,665













46,096









6.20

















1,499,767













46,064









6.18













Construction





7.07

















485,392













17,270









7.17

















830,025













31,368









7.60













Commercial business





5.93

















209,944













7,339









7.05

















276,131













8,984









6.54













Other loans





6.39

















166,989













5,147









6.22

















172,051













4,998









5.84





































































































Total loans receivable





6.16

















4,744,297













146,901









6.24

















4,678,008













145,371









6.25





































































































Investment securities





3.17

















732,699













12,173









3.35

















682,960













10,357









3.05













Other interest-earning assets





4.37

















101,238













2,144









4.27

















98,922













2,589









5.26





































































































Total interest-earning assets





5.74

















5,578,234













161,218









5.83

















5,459,890













158,317









5.83













Non-interest-earning assets:

























































































Cash and cash equivalents





















100,537





































92,572

































Other non-earning assets





















259,692





































243,029

































Total assets

















$





5,938,463

































$





5,795,491

























































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































































Interest-bearing demand and savings





1.41













$





2,223,716













15,588









1.41













$





2,229,302













19,276









1.74













Time deposits





3.42

















764,791













13,235









3.49

















916,098













18,238









4.00













Brokered deposits





4.44

















893,983













20,145









4.54

















686,079













17,906









5.25













Total deposits





2.47

















3,882,490













48,968









2.54

















3,831,479













55,420









2.91













Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements





2.33

















73,957













743









2.03

















75,718













727









1.93













Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities





4.55

















369,849













8,424









4.59

















290,431













7,417









5.14













Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust





6.14

















25,774













771









6.03

















25,774













908









7.08













Subordinated notes





---

















68,741













2,015









5.91

















74,659













2,211









5.96





































































































Total interest-bearing liabilities





2.66

















4,420,811













60,921









2.78

















4,298,061













66,683









3.12













Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

























































































Demand deposits





















835,888





































854,202

































Other liabilities





















68,961





































74,391

































Total liabilities





















5,325,660





































5,226,654

































Stockholders’ equity





















612,803





































568,837

































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

















$





5,938,463

































$





5,795,491

























































































































Net interest income:





























$





100,297

































$





91,634





















Interest rate spread





3.08





%

































3.05





%

































2.71





%









Net interest margin*









































3.63





%

































3.38





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





















126.2





%

































127.0





%

























































































































*Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







This document contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), specifically, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets.





In calculating the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, we subtract period-end intangible assets from common equity and from total assets. Management believes that the presentation of this measure excluding the impact of intangible assets provides useful supplemental information that is helpful in understanding our financial condition and results of operations, as it provides a method to assess management’s success in utilizing our tangible capital as well as our capital strength. Management also believes that providing a measure that excludes balances of intangible assets, which are subjective components of valuation, facilitates the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. In addition, management believes that this is a standard financial measure used in the banking industry to evaluate performance.





This non-GAAP financial measurement is supplemental and is not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use the same calculation of non-GAAP measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies.







Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets





















June 30,





















December 31,

























2025





















2024

























(Dollars in thousands)



































Common equity at period end





$





622,368













$





599,568













Less: Intangible assets at period end









9,877

















10,094













Tangible common equity at period end (a)





$





612,491













$





589,474

















































Total assets at period end





$





5,854,672













$





5,981,628













Less: Intangible assets at period end









9,877

















10,094













Tangible assets at period end (b)





$





5,844,795













$





5,971,534

















































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) / (b)









10.48





%













9.87





%















































CONTACT:







Jeff Tryka, CFA,





Investor Relations,





(616) 233-0500







GSBC@lambert.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.