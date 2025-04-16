Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Earnings with Increased Net Income and Interest Margin

Great Southern Bancorp reports increased Q1 2025 net income of $17.2 million, driven by higher interest income and disciplined expense management.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announced its preliminary earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $17.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, reflecting a notable increase from $13.4 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2024. The bank experienced a 10.1% rise in net interest income to $49.3 million, attributed to higher loan interest and reduced deposit expenses. Asset quality remained stable, with non-performing assets totaling $9.5 million, unchanged from the previous quarter. The company's capital ratios remained strong, exceeding regulatory requirements, and it had robust liquidity available through secured borrowing lines. Additionally, the board approved a new stock repurchase program of up to one million shares, succeeding a prior authorization. CEO Joseph W. Turner highlighted solid financial performance despite external economic pressures and emphasized ongoing strategies focused on cost control and credit quality.

Potential Positives

Great Southern Bancorp reported a significant increase in net income, rising to $17.2 million or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million or $1.13 per diluted share in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's net interest income increased by approximately 10.1%, driven by higher interest income on loans and disciplined management of deposit expenses, indicating strong operational performance amid competitive pressures.

The bank's annualized return on average common equity improved to 11.30%, showcasing enhanced profitability and effective capital management.

A new stock repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors authorizes the repurchase of up to one million additional shares, signaling confidence in the company's financial health and commitment to return value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Non-interest income decreased by $216,000 compared to the same quarter last year, which could indicate challenges in generating revenue from non-interest activities.

Non-interest expense increased by $400,000, primarily due to higher occupancy and equipment costs, which may raise concerns about cost management in a competitive environment.

There was a slight increase in non-performing assets and potential problem loans by $342,000 from the previous quarter, suggesting potential issues in asset quality and credit risk management.

FAQ

What were Great Southern Bancorp's earnings for Q1 2025?

Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.47 per diluted common share, totaling $17.2 million net income for Q1 2025.

How much did net interest income increase in Q1 2025?

Net interest income increased by $4.5 million, or approximately 10.1%, reaching $49.3 million compared to Q1 2024.

What was the annualized return on average common equity for Q1 2025?

The annualized return on average common equity was 11.30% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Did Great Southern Bancorp initiate any stock purchase programs?

Yes, in April 2025, the Board approved a new stock repurchase program for up to one million shares.

What is the Company's stance on asset quality as of March 31, 2025?

Non-performing assets totaled $9.5 million, which is 0.16% of total assets, indicating strong asset quality.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, today reported that preliminary earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $1.47 per diluted common share ($17.2 million net income) compared to $1.13 per diluted common share ($13.4 million net income) for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, annualized return on average common equity was 11.30%, annualized return on average assets was 1.15%, and annualized net interest margin was 3.57%, compared to 9.36%, 0.93% and 3.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.









First Quarter 2025 Key Results:















Net Interest Income







:



Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $4.5 million (or approximately 10.1%) to $49.3 million compared to $44.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, largely driven by higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposit accounts. Annualized net interest margin was 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 3.49% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded additional interest income of $744,000 related to recoveries on cash-basis loans and other assets, positively affecting net interest income and net interest margin.











Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $4.5 million (or approximately 10.1%) to $49.3 million compared to $44.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, largely driven by higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposit accounts. Annualized net interest margin was 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 3.49% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded additional interest income of $744,000 related to recoveries on cash-basis loans and other assets, positively affecting net interest income and net interest margin.







Asset Quality







:



Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $17.0 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $342,000 from $16.6 million at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, non-performing assets were $9.5 million (0.16% of total assets), a decrease of $48,000 from $9.6 million (0.16% of total assets) at December 31, 2024.











Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $17.0 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $342,000 from $16.6 million at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, non-performing assets were $9.5 million (0.16% of total assets), a decrease of $48,000 from $9.6 million (0.16% of total assets) at December 31, 2024.







Liquidity







:



The Company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.17 billion and $370.5 million, respectively, at March 31, 2025. In addition, at March 31, 2025, the Company had unpledged securities with a market value totaling $337.4 million, which could be pledged as collateral for additional borrowing capacity at either the FHLBank or Federal Reserve Bank.











The Company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.17 billion and $370.5 million, respectively, at March 31, 2025. In addition, at March 31, 2025, the Company had unpledged securities with a market value totaling $337.4 million, which could be pledged as collateral for additional borrowing capacity at either the FHLBank or Federal Reserve Bank.







Capital







:



The Company’s capital position remained strong as of March 31, 2025, significantly exceeding the thresholds established by regulators. On a preliminary basis, as of March 31, 2025, the Company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 11.3%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.4%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.9%, and Total Capital Ratio was 15.6%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.1% at March 31, 2025.











The Company’s capital position remained strong as of March 31, 2025, significantly exceeding the thresholds established by regulators. On a preliminary basis, as of March 31, 2025, the Company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 11.3%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.4%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.9%, and Total Capital Ratio was 15.6%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.1% at March 31, 2025.







Significant Item







:



In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company received an annual marketing and card expense reimbursement for qualifying expenditures from its debit card brand provider of $433,000, which offset marketing and advertising costs that included this branding.











In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company received an annual marketing and card expense reimbursement for qualifying expenditures from its debit card brand provider of $433,000, which offset marketing and advertising costs that included this branding.







Stock Purchase Authorization





: In April 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program of up to one million additional shares of the Company’s common stock, which will succeed the existing repurchase program (authorized in November 2022) following the repurchase of the existing program’s remaining available shares, which were approximately 270,000 shares at March 31, 2025.















Selected Financial Data:



















Three Months Ended





























March 31,

























March 31,

























December 31,





























2025

























2024

























2024





























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







































































Net interest income





$





49,334













$





44,816













$





49,534













Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments









(348





)













630

















1,556













Non-interest income









6,590

















6,806

















6,934













Non-interest expense









34,822

















34,422

















36,947













Provision for income taxes









4,290

















3,163

















3,043

































































Net income





$





17,160













$





13,407













$





14,922

































































Earnings per diluted common share





$





1.47













$





1.13













$





1.27

































































Joseph W. Turner, President and CEO of Great Southern, commented, “Our first-quarter 2025 results reflect the strength of our underlying strategy and our ability to adapt with discipline amid ongoing economic and financial sector challenges. Our core banking fundamentals remain sound, with quarterly profitability strengthened by higher interest income, disciplined expense management, and favorable contributions from interest income recoveries and an expense reimbursement. We reported net income of $17.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $13.4 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, in the same period last year. The increase in net income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily driven by strong growth in net interest income, which rose $4.5 million, or 10.1%, supported by increases in both loan yields and average loan balances. Additionally, a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $348,000 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a combined provision of $630,000 in the prior year quarter, contributed significantly to the improvement in profitability.”





He noted, “Despite external economic pressures, our core operations remained strong. Total interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $80.2 million, reflecting higher earning asset levels and loan yields. Net interest income for the quarter remained healthy at $49.3 million, supported by disciplined asset-liability management and a deliberate strategy to control funding costs through management of our funding mix and duration amid persistent deposit competition. Importantly, we saw no material deterioration in our core non-time deposit balances, reflecting customer stability and the durability of our franchise.”





Turner added, “Our balance sheet remains well positioned, with total assets of approximately $5.99 billion at March 31, 2025, and a loan portfolio that has been carefully managed in terms of both growth and risk composition. We continue to emphasize prudent lending practices, focusing on relationship-based lending and credit quality rather than volume. Our allowance for credit losses stood at $64.7 million at March 31, 2025, representing 1.36% of total loans. Our non-performing assets remained at minimal levels consistent with previous quarters, underscoring the strength of our underwriting standards and ongoing credit monitoring.”





He further noted, “On the expense side, we continued to demonstrate operating discipline. Noninterest expense totaled $34.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, flat from the prior-year first quarter despite inflationary pressures, with reductions in legal and professional fees offsetting modest increases in salaries, occupancy, and technology investments. Noninterest income totaled $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, which was generally consistent with the prior-year first quarter.”





Turner continued, “As we look ahead, our priorities remain unchanged. We will continue to manage costs tightly, safeguard credit quality, and strive to optimize our funding mix to ensure long-term financial stability. At March 31, 2025, our capital and liquidity positions were solid, with a tangible common equity ratio of 10.1% and approximately $2 billion of secured available lines and on-balance sheet liquid assets, providing us with ample flexibility to support customers, pursue strategic growth opportunities, and continue returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In the first quarter of 2025 we repurchased nearly 175,000 shares of our common stock.”





“Great Southern’s Q1 2025 results underscore the consistency of our business model and our track record of delivering sustainable returns, supported by strong core fundamentals and disciplined execution. We remain focused on long-term value creation and are confident in our ability to navigate the current environment while continuing to serve our customers, communities, and shareholders,” Turner concluded.









NET INTEREST INCOME



















Three Months Ended





















March 31,

















March 31,













December 31,

























































2025

















2024

















2024





























(Dollars in thousands)











Interest Income





$





80,243













$





77,390













$





82,585













Interest Expense









30,909

















32,574

















33,051













Net Interest Income





$





49,334













$





44,816













$





49,534





















































Net interest margin









3.57%

















3.32%

















3.49%













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









125.5%

















127.4%

















127.0%

































































Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $4.5 million to $49.3 million, compared to $44.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase in net interest income was driven primarily by higher loan interest income and improved overall yields, as well as the strategic management of maturing/repricing brokered deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits. Net interest margin was 3.57% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.32% in the same period of 2024 and 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The additional interest income items outlined above, under “First Quarter 2025 Key Results – Net Interest Income,” contributed 5 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the 2024 first quarter, the average yield on loans increased 10 basis points, the average yield on investment securities increased 33 basis points and the average yield on other interest earning assets decreased 99 basis points. The average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, time deposits and brokered deposits decreased 29 basis points, 40 basis points and 67 basis points, respectively, in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The average interest rate spread was 3.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





The average rates paid on deposits and borrowings decreased compared to the prior-year first quarter as market interest rates, primarily the federal funds rate and SOFR rates, declined in the fourth quarter of 2024. Yields on the Company’s portfolio of investment securities increased compared to the prior-year first quarter due to higher-yielding securities purchased in the second quarter of 2024. While market interest rates decreased compared to the first quarter of 2024, the average yield on loans increased slightly as cash flows from lower-rate fixed rate loans were redeployed into loans with comparably higher rates of interest.





To mitigate exposure to the risk of fluctuations in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates (primarily related to falling interest rates), the Company has, from time to time, strategically utilized derivative financial instruments, primarily interest rate swaps, as part of its interest rate risk management strategy.





The following table presents the effect of cash flow hedge accounting included in interest income in the consolidated statements of income:















Three Months Ended





















March 31,

















March 31,

















December 31,





















2025

















2024

















2024





















(In thousands)











Terminated interest rate swaps





$





2,003













$





2,025













$





2,047













Active interest rate swaps









(1,742





)













(4,653





)













(2,116





)









Increase (decrease) to interest income





$





261













$





(2,628





)









$





(69





)





























































The Company entered into an interest rate swap in October 2018, which was terminated in March 2020. Upon termination, the Company received $45.9 million, inclusive of accrued but unpaid interest, from its swap counterparty. The net amount, after deducting accrued interest and deferred income taxes, is being accreted to interest income on loans monthly until the original termination date of October 6, 2025. After this date, the Company will no longer have the benefit of that income from the terminated swap. In 2025, the Company anticipates recording approximately $2.0 million in interest income from the terminated swap in each of the first three quarters, after which no further interest income will be realized.





The Company’s net interest income in the first quarter of 2025 increased 10.1% compared to net interest income in the first quarter of 2024. The cost of deposits has been negatively impacted over several quarters by the high level of competition for deposits across the industry and the lingering effects of liquidity events at several banks in March and April 2023. After the second quarter of 2023, the Company had a significant amount of time deposits maturing at relatively low interest rates. These deposits were either renewed at higher rates or withdrawn, requiring the Company to replace the withdrawn deposits with other funding sources at the prevailing higher market rates. Market rates for time deposits for much of 2024 remained elevated, but have recently declined as the FOMC cut the federal funds rate by 100 basis points in late 2024 and signaled that further rate cuts may occur in 2025. As of March 31, 2025, time deposit maturities over the next 12 months were as follows: within three months -- $669 million, with a weighted-average rate of 4.10%; within three to six months -- $495 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.74%; and within six to twelve months -- $133 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.23%. Based on time deposit market rates in March 2025, replacement rates for these maturing time deposits are likely to be approximately 3.50-4.00%.









NON-INTEREST INCOME









For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $216,000 to $6.6 million when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. None of the components of non-interest income experienced increases or decreases exceeding $200,000 in comparing the two periods.









NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $400,000 to $34.8 million when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the following items:









Net occupancy and equipment expenses:



Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $694,000, or 8.9%, from the prior-year quarter. Various components of computer license and support expenses related to upgrades of core systems capabilities collectively increased by $322,000 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Parking lot maintenance expenses, primarily related to above normal snow removal activity, collectively increased by $232,000 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024.











Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $694,000, or 8.9%, from the prior-year quarter. Various components of computer license and support expenses related to upgrades of core systems capabilities collectively increased by $322,000 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Parking lot maintenance expenses, primarily related to above normal snow removal activity, collectively increased by $232,000 in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024.





Salaries and employee benefits



: Salaries and employee benefits increased $473,000, or 2.4%, from the prior-year quarter. Much of this increase related to normal annual merit increases in various lending and operations areas.











: Salaries and employee benefits increased $473,000, or 2.4%, from the prior-year quarter. Much of this increase related to normal annual merit increases in various lending and operations areas.





Legal, audit and other professional fees



: Legal, audit and other professional fees decreased $687,000 from the prior-year quarter, to $1.0 million. In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company expensed a total of $929,000 related to training and implementation costs for the intended core systems conversion and professional fees to consultants engaged to support the Company’s proposed transition of core and ancillary software and information technology systems, with no such costs expensed in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.











The Company’s efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 62.27% compared to 66.68% for the same quarter in 2024. The Company’s ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.39% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $200.2 million, or 3.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to growth in average balances of net loans receivable and investment securities.









INCOME TAXES









For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 20.0% and 19.1%, respectively. These effective rates were below the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, due primarily to the utilization of certain investment tax credits and the Company’s tax-exempt investments and tax-exempt loans, which reduced the Company’s effective tax rate. The Company’s effective tax rate may fluctuate in future periods as it is impacted by the level and timing of the Company’s utilization of tax credits, the level of tax-exempt investments and loans, the amount of taxable income in various state jurisdictions and the overall level of pre-tax income. State tax expense estimates continually evolve as taxable income and apportionment between states are analyzed. The Company currently expects its effective tax rate (combined federal and state) will be approximately 18.0% to 20.0% in future periods.









CAPITAL























March 31,













December 31,





















2025













2024













Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios













(Preliminary)























Tier 1 Leverage Ratio









11.3





%









11.4





%









Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio









12.4





%









12.3





%









Tier 1 Capital Ratio









12.9





%









12.8





%









Total Capital Ratio









15.6





%









15.4





%









Tangible Common Equity Ratio









10.1





%









9.9





%









































As of March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $613.3 million, representing 10.2% of total assets and a book value of $53.03 per common share. This compares to total stockholders’ equity of $599.6 million, or 10.0% of total assets, and a book value of $51.14 per common share at December 31, 2024. The $13.7 million increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by $17.2 million in net income and a $1.2 million increase from stock option exercises, partially offset by $4.6 million in cash dividends declared on the Company’s common stock and $10.2 million in common stock repurchases.





Decreased unrealized losses on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities and interest rate swaps, which totaled $44.1 million (net of taxes) at March 31, 2025, also increased stockholders’ equity by $10.2 million during the quarter. These net unrealized losses primarily resulted from increased intermediate-term market interest rates in prior periods, which generally decreased the fair value of the investment securities and interest rate swaps.





The Company had unrealized losses on its portfolio of held-to-maturity investment securities, which totaled $20.6 million and $24.7 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, that were not included in its total capital balance. If held-to-maturity unrealized losses were included in capital (net of taxes) at March 31, 2025, they would have decreased total stockholder’s equity at that date by $15.6 million. This amount was equal to 2.5% of total stockholders’ equity of $613.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to 3.1% of total stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024.





In November 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the purchase of an additional one million shares of the Company’s common stock. As of March 31, 2025, approximately 270,000 shares remained available in this stock repurchase authorization.





In April 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program, which will succeed the existing repurchase program (authorized in November 2022) following the repurchase of the existing program’s remaining available shares. The new stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase, from time to time, of up to one million additional shares of the Company’s common stock.





During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 173,344 shares of its common stock at an average price of $58.38, and the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders’ equity by $14.8 million.









LIQUIDITY AND DEPOSITS









Liquidity is a measure of the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to meet present and future financial obligations in a timely manner. The Company’s primary sources of funds are customer deposits, FHLBank advances, other borrowings, loan repayments, unpledged securities, proceeds from sales of loans and available-for-sale securities and funds provided from operations. The Company utilizes some or all of these sources of funds depending on the comparative costs and availability at the time. The Company has from time to time chosen not to pay rates on deposits as high as the rates paid by certain of its competitors and, when believed to be appropriate, supplements deposits with less expensive alternative sources of funds. Management believes that the Company maintains overall liquidity sufficient to satisfy its depositors’ requirements and meet its borrowers’ credit needs.





At March 31, 2025, the Company had the following available secured lines and on-balance sheet liquidity:















March 31, 2025











Federal Home Loan Bank line





$1,172.6 million









Federal Reserve Bank line





370.5 million









Cash and cash equivalents





217.2 million









Unpledged securities – Available-for-sale





312.9 million









Unpledged securities – Held-to-maturity





24.5 million





















During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s total deposits increased $152.5 million. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $33.5 million (1.5%), primarily in certain money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing checking balances increased $9.7 million (1.2%). Time deposits generated through the Company’s banking center and corporate services networks decreased $14.1 million (1.8%). Brokered deposits increased $123.3 million (16.0%) through a variety of sources.





At March 31, 2025, the Company had the following deposit balances:















March 31, 2025











Interest-bearing checking





$2,248.3 million









Non-interest-bearing checking





852.7 million









Time deposits





761.7 million









Brokered deposits





895.4 million





















At March 31, 2025, the Company estimated that its uninsured deposits, excluding deposit accounts of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries, were approximately $683.9 million (14% of total deposits).









LOANS









Total net loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, were generally flat at $4.69 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024. Increases in other residential (multi-family) loans of $43.2 million and construction loans of $29.1 million were offset by decreases in commercial real estate loans and one- to four-family residential loans of $54.4 million and $10.3 million, respectively.





The pipeline of unfunded loan commitments decreased in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decline related to construction loans. The unfunded portion of construction loans remained significant, notwithstanding this decline.





For additional details about the Company’s loan portfolio, please refer to the quarterly loan portfolio presentation available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations.”





Loan commitments and the unfunded portion of loans at the dates indicated were as follows (in thousands):



















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















December





31,





2023

















December 31,





2022

















Closed non-construction loans with unused available lines



























































Secured by real estate (one- to four-family)





$





211,119









$





205,599









$





203,964









$





199,182













Secured by real estate (not one- to four-family)









—













—













—













—













Not secured by real estate – commercial business









106,211













106,621













82,435













104,452







































































Closed construction loans with unused available lines



























































Secured by real estate (one-to four-family)









96,807













94,501













101,545













100,669













Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family)









657,828













703,947













719,039













1,444,450







































































Loan commitments not closed



























































Secured by real estate (one-to four-family)









19,264













14,373













12,347













16,819













Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family)









50,296













53,660













48,153













157,645













Not secured by real estate – commercial business









18,484













22,884













11,763













50,145









































































$





1,160,009









$





1,201,585









$





1,179,246









$





2,073,362









































































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES









During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not record a provision expense on its portfolio of outstanding loans, compared to a provision expense of $500,000 in the same period in 2024. Total net charge-offs were $56,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $83,000 during the same period in the prior year. Additionally, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $348,000, compared to a provision expense of $130,000 for the same period in 2024.





The Bank’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.36% at March 31, 2025, consistent with 1.36% at December 31, 2024. Management considers the allowance for credit losses adequate to cover losses inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio at March 31, 2025, based on recent reviews of the portfolio and current economic conditions. However, if challenging economic conditions persist or worsen, or if management’s assessment of the loan portfolio changes, additional provisions for credit losses may be required, which could adversely impact the Company’s future financial performance.









ASSET QUALITY









At March 31, 2025, non-performing assets were $9.5 million, a decrease of $48,000 from $9.6 million at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.





Activity in the non-performing loans categories during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was as follows:



















Beginning









Balance,









January 1





















Additions









to Non-









Performing





















Removed









from Non-









Performing





















Transfers









to Potential









Problem









Loans





















Transfers to









Foreclosed









Assets and









Repossessions













Charge-









Offs













Payments













Ending









Balance,









March 31





























(In thousands)







































































































One- to four-family construction





$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—













Subdivision construction









—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













Land development









464













—













—













—













—













—













(96





)









368













Commercial construction









—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













One- to four-family residential









2,631













473













—













—













—













—













(28





)









3,076













Other residential (multi-family)









—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













Commercial real estate









77













—













—













—













(77





)









—













—













—













Commercial business









384













—













—













—













—













(135





)









(249





)









—













Consumer









17













24













—













—













—













—













(3





)









38













Total non-performing loans





$





3,573









$





497









$





—









$





—









$





(77





)





$





(135





)





$





(376





)





$





3,482











































































































Compared to December 31, 2024, non-performing loans decreased $91,000.



Compared to December 31, 2024, non-performing loans decreased $91,000.



The non-performing one- to four-family residential category consisted of nine loans at March 31, 2025, two of which were added during the current quarter.



The non-performing one- to four-family residential category consisted of nine loans at March 31, 2025, two of which were added during the current quarter.



The largest relationship in the one- to four-family residential category totaled $884,000 at March 31, 2025, was added to non-performing loans in 2024 and is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the Buffalo, N.Y. area.



The largest relationship in the one- to four-family residential category totaled $884,000 at March 31, 2025, was added to non-performing loans in 2024 and is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the Buffalo, N.Y. area.



The land development category consisted of one loan added in 2024. This loan is collateralized by improved commercial land in the Omaha, Neb. area.







Activity in the potential problem loans categories during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was as follows:



















Beginning









Balance,









January 1





















Additions to









Potential









Problem





















Removed









from









Potential









Problem













Transfers









to Non-









Performing





















Transfers to









Foreclosed









Assets and









Repossessions





















Charge-









Offs













Loan Advances (Payments)













Ending









Balance,









March 31





























(In thousands)







































































































One- to four-family construction





$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—













Subdivision construction









—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













Land development









—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













Commercial construction









—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













One- to four-family residential









1,202













1,099













(151





)









—













—













(9





)









(13





)









2,128













Other residential (multi-family)









—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













Commercial real estate









4,331













—













—













—













—













—













(18





)









4,313













Commercial business









—













—













—













—













—













—













—













—













Consumer









1,529













138













(642





)









—













—













—













(14





)









1,011













Total potential problem loans





$





7,062









$





1,237









$





(793





)





$





—









$





—









$





(9





)





$





(45





)





$





7,452











































































































Compared to December 31, 2024, potential problem loans increased $390,000.



Compared to December 31, 2024, potential problem loans increased $390,000.



At March 31, 2025, the commercial real estate category consisted of three loans, all of which are part of one relationship and were added in 2024.



At March 31, 2025, the commercial real estate category consisted of three loans, all of which are part of one relationship and were added in 2024.



The commercial real estate relationship is collateralized by three nursing care facilities located in southwest Missouri. The borrower’s business cash flow was negatively impacted by a reduction in labor participation and increased operating costs as well as ongoing changes to the Missouri Medicaid reimbursement rate. Monthly payments were timely made prior to the transfer to this category and have continued to be paid timely.



The commercial real estate relationship is collateralized by three nursing care facilities located in southwest Missouri. The borrower’s business cash flow was negatively impacted by a reduction in labor participation and increased operating costs as well as ongoing changes to the Missouri Medicaid reimbursement rate. Monthly payments were timely made prior to the transfer to this category and have continued to be paid timely.



At March 31, 2025, the one- to four-family residential category consisted of 12 loans, one of which was added to potential problem loans during the current quarter and one of which was transferred from the consumer category (the loan was drawn on a home equity line of credit) during the current quarter.



At March 31, 2025, the one- to four-family residential category consisted of 12 loans, one of which was added to potential problem loans during the current quarter and one of which was transferred from the consumer category (the loan was drawn on a home equity line of credit) during the current quarter.



The largest relationship in the one- to four-family category, mentioned above as the loan transferred from the consumer category, totaled $966,000 and is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the Orlando, Fla. area.



The largest relationship in the one- to four-family category, mentioned above as the loan transferred from the consumer category, totaled $966,000 and is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the Orlando, Fla. area.



At March 31, 2025, the consumer category of potential problem loans consisted of 16 loans, six of which were added during the current quarter.



At March 31, 2025, the consumer category of potential problem loans consisted of 16 loans, six of which were added during the current quarter.



The largest loan in the consumer category is a home equity loan totaling $748,000 related to the nursing care facility relationship, noted above.











Activity in the foreclosed assets and repossessions categories during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was as follows:



















Beginning









Balance,









January 1





















Additions





















ORE and









Repossession









Sales













Capitalized









Costs





















ORE and









Repossession









Write-Downs





















Ending









Balance,









March 31





























(In thousands)























































































One-to four-family construction





$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—













Subdivision construction









—













—













—













—













—













—













Land development









—













—













—













—













—













—













Commercial construction









—













—













—













—













—













—













One- to four-family residential









—













—













—













—













—













—













Other residential (multi-family)









—













—













—













—













—













—













Commercial real estate









5,960













76













—













—













—













6,036













Commercial business









—













—













—













—













—













—













Consumer









33













2













(35





)









—













—













—













Total foreclosed assets and repossessions





$





5,993









$





78









$





(35





)





$





—









$





—









$





6,036



























































































Compared to December 31, 2024, foreclosed assets increased $43,000.



Compared to December 31, 2024, foreclosed assets increased $43,000.



The commercial real estate category consisted of two foreclosed properties, one of which, totaling $76,000, was added during the current quarter.



The commercial real estate category consisted of two foreclosed properties, one of which, totaling $76,000, was added during the current quarter.



The largest asset in the commercial real estate category, totaling $6.0 million, consisted of an office building located in Clayton, Mo. This asset was foreclosed upon in the fourth quarter of 2024.















BUSINESS INITIATIVES









During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, no material changes occurred regarding the status of the litigation and the agreement in principle between Great Southern and its third-party vendor involving a previously proposed new core banking platform. No assurance can be given as to when or whether final agreements will be executed and a full settlement of the matter will be achieved.





Technology updates and advancements continue with the Company’s current core provider. Projects involving a full array of products and services are moving forward, with completions expected beginning in the third quarter of 2025 and continuing into 2026.





During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company installed 10 ITM units in the St. Louis, Mo. market, replacing existing end-of-life ATM units. The ITMs, all located at banking center locations, offer customers live teller services, extended banking hours, and services beyond those traditionally available via an ATM.





In March 2025, the Company began construction of a new banking center at 723 N. Benton in Springfield, Mo., to replace the existing facility at that location. The new construction, designed as a next-generation banking center, will allow for flexibility in testing new designs, processes, technology and tools balanced with customer convenience. Construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. During construction, customers are being served by a temporary facility on the property. The Company has 11 other banking centers and an Express Center in Springfield.





2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders





The Company announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 10 a.m. Central Time on May 7, 2025, and will be held in a virtual format. Stockholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting via a live webcast. Holders of record of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. common stock at the close of business on the record date, March 4, 2025, may vote during the live webcast of the Annual Meeting or by proxy. Please see the Company's Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement available on the Company's website for additional information about the virtual meeting.







www.GreatSouthernBank.com



(click “About” then “Investor Relations”) for additional information about the virtual meeting.





Earnings Conference Call





The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss first quarter 2025 preliminary earnings. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website,



http://investors.greatsouthernbank.com



. Participants may register for the call at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2135774c93e14b34ad13657bf45a7dd2



.





About Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.





Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”











www.GreatSouthernBank.com













Forward-Looking Statements







When used in this press release and in other documents filed or furnished by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company's other press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," “believe,” "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions, known trends and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of the Company. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effects of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expected revenues, cost savings, earnings accretion, synergies and other benefits from the Company's merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the anticipated time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (ii) changes in economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; (iii) the effects of any new or continuing public health issues on general economic and financial market conditions; (iv) fluctuations in interest rates, the effects of inflation or a potential recession, whether caused by Federal Reserve actions or otherwise; (v) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; (vi) slower or negative economic growth caused by tariffs, changes in energy prices, supply chain disruptions or other factors; (vii) the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; (viii) the possibility of realized or unrealized losses on securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; (ix) the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; (x) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (xi) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the marketplace; (xii) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber-attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (xiii) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company's business; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards; (xv) results of examinations of the Company and Great Southern Bank by their regulators, including the possibility that the regulators may, among other things, require the Company to limit its business activities, change its business mix, increase its allowance for credit losses, write-down assets or increase its capital levels, or affect its ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; (xvi) costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; (xvii) competition; and (xviii) natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above and other risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those described under "Item 1A. Risk Factors," subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed or furnished from time to time by the Company with the SEC could affect the Company's financial performance and cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.



www.greatsouthernbank.com



and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov), could affect the Company's financial performance and cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.





The Company does not undertake-and specifically declines any obligation- to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





The following tables set forth selected consolidated financial information of the Company at the dates and for the periods indicated. Financial data at all dates other than December 31, 2024, and for all periods is unaudited. In the opinion of management, all adjustments, which consist only of normal recurring accrual adjustments, necessary for a fair presentation of the results at and for such unaudited dates and periods have been included. The results of operations and other data for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, and the three months ended December 31, 2024, are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations which may be expected for any future period.























































March 31,

























December 31,





























2025

























2024





















Selected Financial Condition Data:









(In thousands)















































Total assets





$





5,993,842













$





5,981,628













Loans receivable, gross









4,761,378

















4,761,848













Allowance for credit losses









64,704

















64,760













Other real estate owned, net









6,036

















5,993













Available-for-sale securities, at fair value









535,914

















533,373













Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost









185,853

















187,433













Deposits









4,758,046

















4,605,549













Total borrowings









535,953

















679,341













Total stockholders’ equity









613,293

















599,568













Non-performing assets









9,518

















9,566







































































Three Months Ended

















Three Months









Ended





























March 31,

















December 31,





























2025

















2024

























2024





























(In thousands)













Selected Operating Data:



















































Interest income





$





80,243













$





77,390













$





82,585













Interest expense









30,909

















32,574

















33,051













Net interest income









49,334

















44,816

















49,534













Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments









(348





)













630

















1,556













Non-interest income









6,590

















6,806

















6,934













Non-interest expense









34,822

















34,422

















36,947













Provision for income taxes









4,290

















3,163

















3,043













Net income





$





17,160













$





13,407













$





14,922















































































At or For the Three









Months Ended













At or For the Three





Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024













2024





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Per Common Share:



























Net income (fully diluted)





$





1.47













$





1.13













$





1.27













Book value





$





53.03













$





48.31













$





51.14







































Earnings Performance Ratios:



























Annualized return on average assets









1.15%

















0.93%

















1.00%













Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity









11.30%

















9.36%

















9.76%













Net interest margin









3.57%

















3.32%

















3.49%













Average interest rate spread









3.00%

















2.66%

















2.87%













Efficiency ratio









62.27%

















66.68%

















65.43%













Non-interest expense to average total assets









2.34%

















2.39%

















2.46%







































Asset Quality Ratios:



























Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans









1.36%

















1.40%

















1.36%













Non-performing assets to period-end assets









0.16%

















0.37%

















0.16%













Non-performing loans to period-end loans









0.07%

















0.46%

















0.07%













Annualized net charge-offs to average loans









0.00%

















0.01%

















0.01%



























































Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition









(In thousands, except number of shares)

















































March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024









































Assets































Cash





$





106,336













$





109,366













Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions









110,845

















86,390













Cash and cash equivalents









217,181

















195,756









































Available-for-sale securities









535,914

















533,373













Held-to-maturity securities









185,853

















187,433













Mortgage loans held for sale









6,857

















6,937













Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $64,704 – March 2025; $64,760 – December 2024









4,690,636

















4,690,393













Interest receivable









21,504

















20,430













Prepaid expenses and other assets









132,930

















136,594













Other real estate owned and repossessions, net









6,036

















5,993













Premises and equipment, net









132,165

















132,466













Goodwill and other intangible assets









9,985

















10,094













Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other interest-earning assets









25,813

















28,392













Current and deferred income taxes









28,968

















33,767









































Total Assets





$





5,993,842













$





5,981,628











































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

































Liabilities































Deposits





$





4,758,046













$





4,605,549













Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements with customers









75,322

















64,444













Short-term borrowings









359,907

















514,247













Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust









25,774

















25,774













Subordinated notes









74,950

















74,876













Accrued interest payable









5,416

















12,761













Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance









7,451

















5,272













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









65,528

















70,634













Liability for unfunded commitments









8,155

















8,503













Total Liabilities









5,380,549

















5,382,060











































Stockholders’ Equity































Capital stock





























Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding March 2025 and December 2024 -0- shares









—

















—













Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding March 2025 – 11,565,211 shares; December 2024 – 11,723,548 shares









116

















117













Additional paid-in capital









51,076

















50,336













Retained earnings









606,239

















603,477













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(44,138





)













(54,362





)









Total Stockholders’ Equity









613,293

















599,568









































Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





$





5,993,842













$





5,981,628







































































Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Income









(In thousands, except per share data)













































Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,





















2025

















2024

















2024













Interest Income











































Loans





$





73,071













$





71,076













$





75,380













Investment securities and other









7,172

















6,314

















7,205





















80,243

















77,390

















82,585















Interest Expense











































Deposits









24,600

















27,637

















25,799













Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements









371

















333

















295













Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities









4,450

















3,044

















5,417













Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust









382

















454

















434













Subordinated notes









1,106

















1,106

















1,106





















30,909

















32,574

















33,051























































Net Interest Income











49,334

















44,816

















49,534















Provision for Credit Losses on Loans











—

















500

















—















Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments











(348





)













130

















1,556















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses and Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments











49,682

















44,186

















47,978























































Noninterest Income











































Commissions









262

















381

















217













Overdraft and Insufficient funds fees









1,215

















1,289

















1,314













POS and ATM fee income and service charges









3,234

















3,183

















3,348













Net gains on loan sales









601

















677

















899













Late charges and fees on loans









243

















167

















132













Loss on derivative interest rate products









(24





)













(13





)













(1





)









Other income









1,059

















1,122

















1,025





















6,590

















6,806

















6,934























































Noninterest Expense











































Salaries and employee benefits









20,129

















19,656

















19,509













Net occupancy and equipment expense









8,533

















7,839

















8,300













Postage









931

















807

















884













Insurance









1,165

















1,144

















1,163













Advertising









290

















350

















955













Office supplies and printing









266

















267

















273













Telephone









706

















721

















697













Legal, audit and other professional fees









1,038

















1,725

















1,001













Expense (income) on other real estate and repossessions









(70





)













61

















(114





)









Acquired intangible asset amortization









108

















108

















108













Other operating expenses









1,726

















1,744

















4,171





















34,822

















34,422

















36,947























































Income Before Income Taxes











21,450

















16,570

















17,965















Provision for Income Taxes











4,290

















3,163

















3,043























































Net Income







$





17,160













$





13,407













$





14,922























































Earnings Per Common Share











































Basic





$





1.47













$





1.14













$





1.27













Diluted





$





1.47













$





1.13













$





1.27























































Dividends Declared Per Common Share







$





0.40













$





0.40













$





0.40























































Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields







The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amounts of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Average balances of loans receivable include the average balances of nonaccrual loans for each period. Interest income on loans includes interest received on nonaccrual loans on a cash basis. Interest income on loans also includes the amortization of net loan fees, which were deferred in accordance with accounting standards. Net fees included in interest income were $970,000 and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Tax-exempt income was not calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The table does not reflect any effect of income taxes.















March 31, 2025





















Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025





























Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024













































Average

























Yield/





















Average

























Yield/





















Yield/Rate





















Balance

















Interest













Rate





















Balance

















Interest













Rate





















(Dollars in thousands)















Interest-earning assets:

























































































Loans receivable:

























































































One- to four-family residential





4.18





%









$





830,615









$





8,568









4.18





%









$





889,969









$





8,697









3.93





%









Other residential





6.86

















1,546,209













26,450









6.94

















959,975













16,858









7.06













Commercial real estate





6.12

















1,510,432













23,015









6.18

















1,499,641













22,768









6.11













Construction





7.08

















490,586













8,652









7.15

















856,571













15,844









7.44













Commercial business





6.03

















211,791













3,822









7.32

















286,074













4,609









6.48













Other loans





6.41

















166,424













2,564









6.25

















173,636













2,300









5.33





































































































Total loans receivable





6.13

















4,756,057













73,071









6.23

















4,665,866













71,076









6.13





































































































Investment securities





3.12

















738,122













6,074









3.34

















669,680













5,010









3.01













Other interest-earning assets





4.33

















105,286













1,098









4.23

















100,503













1,304









5.22





































































































Total interest-earning assets





5.73

















5,599,465













80,243









5.81

















5,436,049













77,390









5.73













Non-interest-earning assets:

























































































Cash and cash equivalents





















100,558





































90,474

































Other non-earning assets





















262,490





































235,817

































Total assets

















$





5,962,513

































$





5,762,340

























































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































































Interest-bearing demand and savings





1.37













$





2,221,475













7,797









1.42













$





2,223,780













9,482









1.71













Time deposits





3.47

















772,054













6,714









3.53

















937,720













9,165









3.93













Brokered deposits





4.46

















892,611













10,089









4.58

















688,820













8,990









5.25













Total deposits





2.49

















3,886,140













24,600









2.57

















3,850,320













27,637









2.89













Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements





2.09

















82,400













371









1.83

















74,468













333









1.80













Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities





4.53

















392,646













4,450









4.60

















241,591













3,044









5.07













Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust





6.15

















25,774













382









6.01

















25,774













454









7.08













Subordinated notes





5.90

















74,919













1,106









5.99

















74,619













1,106









5.96





































































































Total interest-bearing liabilities





2.73

















4,461,879













30,909









2.81

















4,266,772













32,574









3.07













Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

























































































Demand deposits





















821,759





































854,849

































Other liabilities





















71,360





































67,879

































Total liabilities





















5,354,998





































5,189,500

































Stockholders’ equity





















607,515





































572,840

































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

















$





5,962,513

































$





5,762,340

























































































































Net interest income:





























$





49,334

































$





44,816





















Interest rate spread





3.00





%

































3.00





%

































2.66





%









Net interest margin*









































3.57





%

































3.32





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





















125.5





%

































127.4





%

















































































































































































































*Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







This document contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP financial information includes the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio.





In calculating the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, we subtract period-end intangible assets from common equity and from total assets. Management believes that the presentation of this measure excluding the impact of intangible assets provides useful supplemental information that is helpful in understanding our financial condition and results of operations, as it provides a method to assess management’s success in utilizing our tangible capital as well as our capital strength. Management also believes that providing a measure that excludes balances of intangible assets, which are subjective components of valuation, facilitates the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. In addition, management believes that this is a standard financial measure used in the banking industry to evaluate performance.





This non-GAAP financial measurement is supplemental and is not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use the same calculation of non-GAAP measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies.







Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets





















March 31,





















December 31,

























2025





















2024

























(Dollars in thousands)



































Common equity at period end





$





613,293













$





599,568













Less: Intangible assets at period end









9,985

















10,094













Tangible common equity at period end (a)





$





603,308













$





589,474

















































Total assets at period end





$





5,993,842













$





5,981,628













Less: Intangible assets at period end









9,985

















10,094













Tangible assets at period end (b)





$





5,983,857













$





5,971,534

















































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) / (b)









10.08





%













9.87





%















































CONTACT:







Jeff Tryka, CFA,





Investor Relations,





(616) 233-0500







GSBC@lambert.com





