Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Declares $0.40 Dividend for Second Quarter of 2025

Great Southern Bancorp announced a $0.40 dividend for Q2 2025, marking its 142nd consecutive quarterly payment.

Quiver AI Summary

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announced a dividend of $0.40 per common share for the second quarter of 2025, to be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025. This marks the 142nd consecutive quarterly dividend for the company. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern Bank provides various banking services through its 89 retail banking centers across multiple states and operates commercial lending offices in several major cities. The company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GSBC."

Potential Positives

Declaration of a $0.40 per common share dividend highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Payment of the dividend on July 15, 2025, indicates consistent financial strength and stability of the company.

The announcement of the 142nd consecutive quarterly dividend reflects a long-standing tradition of reliability in dividend payments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $0.40 dividend may indicate that the company's profitability is primarily being returned to shareholders rather than being reinvested for growth or expansion, which could raise concerns among investors about future growth prospects.

The dividend declaration does not provide any information about the company's financial performance or strategic outlook, leaving stakeholders without key context to assess the sustainability of the dividend.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by Great Southern Bancorp for Q2 2025?

The Board declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the second quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be payable to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Stockholders of record on June 30, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

How many consecutive quarterly dividends has Great Southern Bancorp paid?

This dividend marks the 142nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid to common stockholders.

Where is Great Southern Bank headquartered?

Great Southern Bank is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GSBC Insider Trading Activity

$GSBC insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $GSBC stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the second quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2025.





The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025. This dividend represents the 142



nd



consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common stockholders.







About Great Southern Bank







Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”







CONTACT:







Jeff Tryka, CFA,





Investor Relations,





(616) 233-0500







GSBC@lambert.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.