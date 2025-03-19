Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Declares $0.40 Dividend for First Quarter of 2025

Great Southern Bancorp announces a $0.40 dividend, marking 141 consecutive quarters of payouts to stockholders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share for the first quarter of 2025, marking the 141st consecutive payment to shareholders. The dividend is set to be paid on April 14, 2025, to stockholders recorded by March 31, 2025. With total assets of $6.0 billion, Great Southern Bank, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, provides a range of banking services across several states and operates 89 retail banking centers as well as commercial lending offices in various cities. The company's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GSBC."

Potential Positives

Great Southern Bancorp declared a $0.40 per common share dividend, showcasing the company's financial strength and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

This dividend marks the 141st consecutive quarterly dividend, indicating a strong and consistent performance over time that can attract investors.

The company's total assets of $6.0 billion reflect significant scale and stability in the banking industry.

Great Southern Bank's extensive network of 89 retail banking centers across multiple states demonstrates its widespread operational reach and commitment to serving diverse markets.

Potential Negatives

The press release provides limited financial information beyond the dividend declaration, which may raise concerns about the overall financial health and growth prospects of the company.

The consistent payment of dividends may suggest a lack of reinvestment into growth opportunities, which could be viewed negatively by investors looking for capital appreciation.

By focusing solely on the dividend declaration, the company may not be addressing other pressing financial or operational issues that stakeholders are interested in learning about, leading to potential investor concerns.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by Great Southern Bancorp?

The Board declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the first quarter of 2025.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on April 14, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2025.

How many consecutive quarterly dividends has Great Southern Bancorp paid?

This dividend marks the 141st consecutive quarterly dividend paid to common stockholders.

Where is Great Southern Bank headquartered?

Great Southern Bank is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

On which stock exchange is Great Southern Bancorp listed?

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”

$GSBC Insider Trading Activity

$GSBC insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH W TURNER (President/CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $399,771

WILLIAM V TURNER sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $378,351

MARK A MAPLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $304,232 .

. KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094

REX A COPELAND (Treasurer) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $279,677

JULIE A BROWN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,625

$GSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $GSBC stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the first quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2025.





The dividend will be payable on April 14, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2025. This dividend represents the 141



st



consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common stockholders.







About Great Southern Bank







With total assets of $6.0 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”







