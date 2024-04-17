Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) reported $51.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +8.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Great Southern Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Total Non Interest Income : $6.81 million versus $6.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.81 million versus $6.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $44.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.32 million.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

