Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 55.76

The average one-year price target for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) has been revised to 55.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 53.04 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.54% from the latest reported closing price of 58.41 / share.

Great Southern Bancorp Declares $0.40 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 received the payment on October 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $58.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 6.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Southern Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSBC is 0.05%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 5,774K shares. The put/call ratio of GSBC is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 248K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 13.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 224K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 190K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Simmons Bank holds 170K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Southern Bancorp Background Information

The Company, with approximately $5.1 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The Bank, a Missouri-chartered trust company (the equivalent of a commercial bank charter) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The Bank operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

