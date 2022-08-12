Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Great Southern Bancorp in Focus

Based in Springfield, Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 4.49%. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.4 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.58%. This compares to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield of 2.67% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.60 is up 14.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp's current payout ratio is 30%. This means it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

GSBC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $5.97 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.34%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, GSBC presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

