Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp said on June 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.17%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 6.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.36 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Southern Bancorp. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSBC is 0.05%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.94% to 5,966K shares. The put/call ratio of GSBC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.88% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Great Southern Bancorp is 56.44. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.88% from its latest reported closing price of 50.90.

The projected annual revenue for Great Southern Bancorp is 225MM, a decrease of 4.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 246K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 16.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 211K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 187K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Simmons Bank holds 172K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Great Southern Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company, with approximately $5.1 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The Bank, a Missouri-chartered trust company (the equivalent of a commercial bank charter) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The Bank operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

