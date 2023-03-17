Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2023 will receive the payment on April 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 6.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.68% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Great Southern Bancorp is $62.90. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.68% from its latest reported closing price of $55.82.

The projected annual revenue for Great Southern Bancorp is $225MM, a decrease of 0.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Southern Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSBC is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 6,224K shares. The put/call ratio of GSBC is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 243K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 3.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 232K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 180K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBC by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Simmons Bank holds 173K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Southern Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company, with approximately $5.1 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The Bank, a Missouri-chartered trust company (the equivalent of a commercial bank charter) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The Bank operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

