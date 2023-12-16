Great Southern Bancorp (FRA:GS6) Price Target Increased by 6.01% to 49.23

The average one-year price target for Great Southern Bancorp (FRA:GS6) has been revised to 49.23 / share. This is an increase of 6.01% from the prior estimate of 46.44 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.37 to a high of 53.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.11% from the latest reported closing price of 53.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Southern Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS6 is 0.05%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 5,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 248K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS6 by 13.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 224K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS6 by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 190K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS6 by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Simmons Bank holds 170K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

