GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Earnings Results: $GSBC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN ($GSBC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $59,180,000, beating estimates of $50,126,370 by $9,053,630.

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Insider Trading Activity

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of GREAT SOUTHERN BAN stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GSBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $61.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 04/21/2025

