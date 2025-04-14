GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $GSBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN ($GSBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $49,734,180 and earnings of $1.29 per share.

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Insider Trading Activity

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH W TURNER (President/CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $399,771

WILLIAM V TURNER sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $378,351

MARK A MAPLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $304,232 .

. KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094

REX A COPELAND (Treasurer) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $279,677

JULIE A BROWN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,625

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of GREAT SOUTHERN BAN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

