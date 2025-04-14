Stocks
GSBC

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $GSBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 14, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN ($GSBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $49,734,180 and earnings of $1.29 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GSBC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Insider Trading Activity

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH W TURNER (President/CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $399,771
  • WILLIAM V TURNER sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $378,351
  • MARK A MAPLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $304,232.
  • KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094
  • REX A COPELAND (Treasurer) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $279,677
  • JULIE A BROWN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,625

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of GREAT SOUTHERN BAN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GSBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.