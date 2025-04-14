GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $GSBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GREAT SOUTHERN BAN ($GSBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $49,734,180 and earnings of $1.29 per share.
GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Insider Trading Activity
GREAT SOUTHERN BAN insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH W TURNER (President/CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $399,771
- WILLIAM V TURNER sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $378,351
- MARK A MAPLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,674 shares for an estimated $304,232.
- KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094
- REX A COPELAND (Treasurer) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $279,677
- JULIE A BROWN sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $152,625
GREAT SOUTHERN BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of GREAT SOUTHERN BAN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 35,968 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,147,289
- FORVIS MAZARS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 27,350 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,632,795
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 20,870 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,245,939
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 20,800 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,241,760
- DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC added 19,346 shares (+85.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,154,956
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 16,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $965,886
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 15,637 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $933,528
