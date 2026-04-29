The Great Rotation Out of Tech May Already Be Reversing. These Are the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Now.

Key Points

Tech stocks fell in 2026, but have bounced back in recent weeks.

Great companies at appealing share price valuations are still available.

AI growth stocks in this boat are Salesforce, Workiva, and SentinelOne.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne ›

Technology stocks experienced a wild ride in the first quarter of 2026. Artificial intelligence (AI) went from a catalyst boosting share prices to a cause for the "Great Rotation" away from the sector this year. Wall Street became concerned that AI might dismantle existing business models of several companies, particularly those in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector.

With the arrival of Q2, the Great Rotation already appears to be over. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite achieved a record high close on April 15 and an intraday high on April 24 after plunging into correction territory in Q1.

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Even so, some great companies enjoying growth thanks to AI remain available at attractive prices. Three stocks in this camp are Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Workiva (NYSE: WK), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

Reasons to consider Salesforce stock

Wall Street sees AI agents taking over the work of customer service representatives, one of Salesforce's key markets. This was a factor in investors dumping the company's shares during the Great Rotation.

AI is expected to significantly transform the customer service sector, but Salesforce has already taken action to maintain its relevance with clients. It unveiled its own AI agents through the Agentforce brand in 2024. In fact, it's actively helping clientele adopt AI.

Accelerating AI adoption means customers don't need to leave Salesforce to bring the technology to their organizations. Moreover, the company's AI not only helps clients reduce costs and improve efficiencies, it also helps to grow revenue. Salesforce is using AI agents to follow up on sales leads that were once ignored due to a lack of manpower.

The tech titan's efforts are paying off. It announced record revenue of $11.2 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter 2026, ended Jan. 31, up 12% year over year. In a sign that customers are embracing its AI offerings, Agentforce adoption is rising quickly; the number of accounts using AI jumped 50% in Q4 compared to Q3.

Why Workiva stock is a buy

Workiva's software platform helps businesses with financial reporting and compliance with regulatory requirements. The Great Rotation punished the company as shares plunged nearly 40% year to date through April 27. The sell-off was driven by the fear that AI would disrupt Workiva's SaaS-based business.

The reality is more nuanced. Workiva's role in supporting CFOs is not easily replaced by nascent AI rivals. The company is also ensuring that doesn't happen with AI capabilities integrated into its platform. This streamlines work for customers and delivers AI-powered insights for decision-making while protecting sensitive financial data.

I became interested in Workiva after New York-based hedge fund 13D Management scooped up over 50,000 shares worth nearly $4.5 million. Digging into the company, I found a thriving business.

Workiva's Q4 sales of $239 million represented 20% year-over-year growth. Its net income of $11.8 million is a significant reversal from a net loss of $8.8 million in the previous year.

One of Wall Street's concerns over SaaS companies is that revenue is reliant on the number of users. As AI removes users, revenue is expected to drop. Workiva doesn't charge based on users. Its fees depend on how customers use the platform, such as the number of features they want to access. For example, if a client needs to add carbon credits tracking, Workiva provides this.

SentinelOne's AI resilience

SentinelOne integrated AI into its cybersecurity platform from the ground up, years before the technology's boom in the stock market. It was one of the reasons why I invested in the company long ago.

Its shares were hit hard during the Great Rotation, falling to a 52-week low of $11.81 on April 10. Wall Street was spooked after AI giant Anthropic released an artificial intelligence agent capable of identifying software vulnerabilities, causing a widespread sell-off in cybersecurity stocks.

The fears are overblown because protection against cyberattacks is critical in today's digital-dependent society, making SentinelOne's services a necessity for its customers. Moreover, its status as an AI cybersecurity platform strengthens its position amid new, unproven AI competitors.

The company's excellent performance indicates customers remain loyal to its AI-powered platform. SentinelOne hit $1 billion in revenue, a 22% year-over-year increase, in its 2026 fiscal year ended Jan. 31. The company expects another year of strong growth in fiscal 2027, forecasting sales of $1.2 billion.

SentinelOne, along with Workiva and Salesforce, have seen share price valuations reach low points in 2026 as illustrated by their forward price-to-sales ratios (P/S).

The chart shows all three experienced substantial drops in their forward sales multiples this year, suggesting their stocks are at attractive prices. Although SentinelOne and Salesforce have seen a recent rise in forward P/S, both remain at low levels compared to the past year.

Given that Salesforce, Workiva, and SentinelOne are all achieving revenue growth bolstered by the AI tailwind, their recent price corrections offer a compelling opportunity to buy their stocks for the long term.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Salesforce, SentinelOne, and Workiva. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce, SentinelOne, and Workiva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.