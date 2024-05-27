Great Quest Fertilizer Advances Belmont Acquisition

Great Quest Fertilizer (TSE:GQ) has released an update.

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is set to resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 29, 2024, following progress on its acquisition of up to 70% of Belmont Exploration, which includes various interests in mineral exploration companies and exclusive prospecting licenses in Namibia. The company is awaiting final approval from the TSXV for the transaction and anticipates the renewal of several expired licenses as well as the awarding of new ones, with efforts underway to transfer these licenses to Belmont.

For further insights into TSE:GQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.