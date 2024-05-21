News & Insights

Great Portland Estates Sets Stricter Net Zero Goals

May 21, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has significantly advanced its commitment to sustainability with the release of its updated Roadmap to Net Zero 2.0, which outlines more rigorous carbon reduction targets. The company now aims to reduce its absolute emissions by 90% by 2040, before resorting to carbon offsetting, to achieve net zero carbon status. These enhanced goals reflect a comprehensive strategy, including the elimination of gas-fired boilers and increased internal carbon pricing, to address the full spectrum of the company’s carbon footprint.

