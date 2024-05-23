Great Portland Estates Seizes Growth Amid Market Opportunities

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc reports a robust operational year with leasing performance 9.1% above estimated rental value (ERV) and a vacancy rate of just 1.3%, indicating strong demand for high-quality spaces in supply-constrained central London. The company has confidently transitioned to a net buyer position for the first time since 2013, seizing opportunities at significant discounts and announcing a £350 million rights issue to fund further growth. With property valuations at a potential cyclical trough and a commitment to sustainability and customer service, GPE is well placed to capitalize on favorable market conditions and generate attractive returns for shareholders.

