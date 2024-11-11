Great Portland Estates Sees Change in Shareholder Voting Power

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, as T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. adjusts its voting rights from 7.68% to 4.46%. This shift reflects a financial decision impacting the voting power at Great Portland Estates, potentially influencing future corporate governance.

