Great Portland Estates Reports Change in Norges Bank Holdings

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.
Great Portland Estates plc has announced that Norges Bank has adjusted its holdings in the company, with its voting rights now standing at 9.93%. This change reflects a decrease from a previous 10.80% stake. Such shifts in major holdings are crucial for investors monitoring the company’s stock dynamics.
