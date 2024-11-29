News & Insights

Great Portland Estates Reports Change in Norges Bank Holdings

November 29, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced that Norges Bank has adjusted its holdings in the company, with its voting rights now standing at 9.93%. This change reflects a decrease from a previous 10.80% stake. Such shifts in major holdings are crucial for investors monitoring the company’s stock dynamics.

Trending Articles

