Great Portland Estates Releases Annual Report

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced the availability of its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which can be accessed on the company’s website. Additionally, the report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for public inspection. Investors and shareholders can obtain further information by contacting the General Counsel & Company Secretary, Darren Lennark.

