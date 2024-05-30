Great Portland Estates Executives’ Share Transactions

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced that its Directors, Toby Courtauld and Nick Sanderson, exercised nil-cost options and subsequently sold shares to cover associated tax liabilities. Courtauld, the CEO, acquired 12,410 shares and sold 5,833, while CFO Sanderson acquired 9,075 shares and sold 4,266, with transactions taking place on May 28, 2024. These financial moves align with the company’s Deferred Share Bonus Plan and have been reported in compliance with UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:GPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.