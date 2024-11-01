Great Portland Estates Directors Boost Shares Via SIP

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by its Executive Directors under the company’s 2010 Share Incentive Plan. Directors Toby Courtauld, Nick Sanderson, and Dan Nicholson participated in the scheme, benefiting from matching shares that double their investment. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with shareholder value.

