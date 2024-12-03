Great Portland Estates Directors Acquire Shares in Incentive Plan

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced the acquisition of shares by its Executive Directors under the company’s 2010 Share Incentive Plan. Directors Toby Courtauld, Nick Sanderson, and Dan Nicholson each purchased 50 Partnership Shares at 299.55 pence per share, receiving an additional 100 Matching Shares at no cost. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with shareholder value.

