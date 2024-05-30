Great Portland Estates Director Buys Shares

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced that Champa Magesh, a Non-Executive Director, has acquired 13,515 ordinary shares at a price of 368 pence each on May 29, 2024. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, signaling a positive endorsement from the director in the company’s stock. The total investment made by Magesh amounted to £49,735.20.

