Great Portland Estates Director Buys Shares

May 30, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced that Champa Magesh, a Non-Executive Director, has acquired 13,515 ordinary shares at a price of 368 pence each on May 29, 2024. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, signaling a positive endorsement from the director in the company’s stock. The total investment made by Magesh amounted to £49,735.20.

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

GPEAF

