Great Point Partners Now Owns 7.30% of Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

Fintel reports that Great Point Partners has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.10MM shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (DTIL). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 3.80MM shares and 3.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 113.08% and an increase in total ownership of 3.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 491.14% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Precision BioSciences is $6.50. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 491.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10.

The projected annual revenue for Precision BioSciences is $33MM, an increase of 56.70%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision BioSciences. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 36.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTIL is 0.08%, an increase of 33.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 59,587K shares. The put/call ratio of DTIL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,715K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,715K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,036K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,550K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,380K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,231K shares, representing a decrease of 25.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 31.60% over the last quarter.

Precision Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

