Great Panther (GPL) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of 3 cents that came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company had delivered earnings per share of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues plunged 38% year over year to $43 million in the fourth quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40 million.



Mine operating loss was $4 million in the quarter under review against mine operating earnings of $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $5.2 million compared with $27.2 million in the last-year quarter.

Great Panther produced 24,284 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was 34% lower than the year-ago quarter.

2021 Performance

Great Panther reported an loss per share of 12 cents in 2021 against break-even earnings reported in the prior year. Sales were down 29% year over year to $185.7 million. Lower metal sales volumes were partially offset by higher realized prices for silver, lead and zinc, leading to lower revenues in the year.



The company produced 105,006 gold equivalent ounces in 2021, which included 87,054 gold ounces and 1,201,822 silver ounces. Production slumped 30% from 2020.

Guidance

Great Panther expects gold equivalent production to range between 100,000 ounces and 119,000 ounces. Cash costs per gold ounce sold for 2022 is expected to be $1,200-1,300. AISC per gold ounce sold is projected between $1,600 and 1,700.

Share Price Performance



Great Panther’s shares have fallen 68.6% in a year’s time, compared with the industry’s decline of 13.6%.

