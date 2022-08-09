Great Panther (GPL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Great Panther Mining Limited GPL reported an adjusted loss per share of 26 cents in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 16 cents. The company reported a loss of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Inflationary pressures and lower metal sales volumes impacted earnings in the quarter under review despite higher realized metal prices.



Great Panther’s revenues plunged 23% year over year to $30 million in the quarter under review. The top-line figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36 million. Lower metal sales volumes due to low production were offset partially by higher realized prices for gold. GPL produced 16,629 ounces of gold in the quarter under review compared with 20,696 ounces in the second quarter of 2021. The average realized gold price per ounce was $1,865 compared with $1,815 per ounce in the second quarter of 2021.

Operational Update

The company recorded cash costs of $1,575 per gold ounce sold compared with $1,617 in the prior-year quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs were $3,080 per gold ounce sold, 39% higher than the prior-year quarter.

Great Panther reported a mine-operating income of $0.1 million in the quarter against the mine operating loss of $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA was a negative $5 million compared with a negative $0.9 million in the last-year comparable quarter.

Financial Position

The company ended the second quarter of 2022 with $21 million cash in hand, lower than $47.7 million at the end of 2021. It generated $6.9 million of cash from operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $4.3 million.

Other Updates

Great Panther has completed the previously announced sale of its subsidiary Minera Mexicana El Rosario S.A. de C.V. ("MMR"), which comprises the Guanajuato Mine Complex, the Topia mine, and the El Horcón and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico. This is a strategic transaction for GPL as it marks an important step toward becoming a gold company focused on maximizing the potential of the Tucano Gold Mine. The sale of the silver mines in Mexico will enable Great Panther to focus on maximizing the full potential of the Tucano Gold Mine in Brazil.

Guidance

The company affirmed its gold production guidance at 85,000 to 100,000 ounces in 2022. In the second half of 2022, Tucano is expected to contribute at least 65% to the guidance.

Share Price Performance



The company’s shares have plunged 77.2% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 27%.

