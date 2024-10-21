Great Northern Minerals Announces Annual Meeting Plans

Great Northern Minerals Limited (AU:GNM) has released an update.

Great Northern Minerals Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review the financial year reports and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. This resolution, although non-binding, reflects shareholder sentiment on executive pay structures within the company.

